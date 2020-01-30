You can still enter Cape Town Cycle Tour - registration deadline extended
The 42<sup>nd</sup> Edition of the Cape Cycle Tour 2020, “ The World’s Biggest Timed Bicycle Race” is coming up on 8 March.
The administration committee has decided for to extend the individual and group entry deadline for this year only to 25 February 2020.
You are still able to Register until 25 February 2020 till midnight.
