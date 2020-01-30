Mpumalanga cops search for 'mastermind' woman behind sisters' murder of mother
(Warning: Graphic details may be triggering for sensitive readers)
Two Mpumalanga sisters are facing a murder charge for allegedly killing their mother on 6 January, in a bid to get their hands on an insurance payout.
62-year-old Wanter Dlamini was kidnapped, raped and strangled in Barberton three weeks ago.
It's alleged that the woman’s two daughters planned her murder, staging it to look like an accident in order to receive an R80,000 insurance payout, reports EWN.
Brigadier Leonard Hlatsi, spokesperson for Mpumalanga South African Police Services (SAPS) speaks to Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report.
The first sister, 30-years-old, appeared in court on Wednesday and the second sister, 39-years-old, is still waiting to appear on Thursday, he says.
The court is packed.Brigadier Leonard Hlatsi, Spokesperson - Mpumalanga Saps
He describes how Wanter Dlamini had been pleased to receive an invitation to visit her daughters and arrived as planned.
Unbeknown to her, it was the last day of her life.Brigadier Leonard Hlatsi, Spokesperson - Mpumalanga Saps
She arrived with her friend, he says.
She was then pinned down, severely assaulted, then raped by the two boyfriends and immediately after that she was strangled to death.Brigadier Leonard Hlatsi, Spokesperson - Mpumalanga Saps
He adds that they then dumped her body in the bushes.
The police are currently looking for the two women's boyfriends believed to have been involved.
There is also a mastermind, we are looking for a female who is believed to be the mastermind in this whole thing, the planner who knows the dos and don'ts of committing this insurance fraud.Brigadier Leonard Hlatsi, Spokesperson - Mpumalanga Saps
The insurance money has not been paid out.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
Stellies SRC claims students weren't consulted on booze ban
SRC member Lwazi Pakade says students at Stellenbosch University don't believe that the res alcohol ban is the best solution.Read More
[VIDEO] 'Talking about death is not morbid, it helps us live more fully'
Soulfull Collective's Leigh Meinert is hosting the first-ever South African conference on midwifery and dying, in February.Read More
[LISTEN] 'I want you all to believe in miracles' - Holocaust survivor
Miriam Lichterman remembers the horrors of Auschwitz where she was sent as a teenager, and reflects on today's world.Read More
We’ll know by 5pm if we must cut your power - but the risk is high, warns Eskom
UPDATE: Eskom says it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 9pm on Thursday night until 6am on Friday morning.Read More
Money-hungry sealman forces dept to consider removing seals at Hout Bay Harbour
The seals at Hout Bay Harbour could be taken to the Two Oceans Aquarium because of illegal-feeders accused of harassing tourists.Read More
Bikers helping to address scourge of school bullying
Bikers Against Bullying SA address school kids to create awareness of bullying, engage with the bullies and support the victims.Read More
Stellenbosch University bans alcohol from residences
"There are incidents we can’t ignore. We need a timeout," explains Pieter Kloppe (Director at the Centre for Student Communities).Read More
'Chris Nissen I'm going to kill you' - refugee leader threatens SAHRC reverend
Nissan says the group consistently lied about being settled in another country and recent threats lead to SAHRC withdrawing help.Read More
Coronavirus: No need to evacuate 35 South Africans in Wuhan says health minister
EWN's Mia Lindeque attended the presser where minister Zweli Mkhize reported China says no need for immediate evacuation.Read More
Fed up with police inaction over train fires? Lodge a complaint with ombudsman
The WC Police Ombudsman is busy with an inquiry into SAPS' 'inability' to catch culprits. The deadline for submissions is Friday.Read More