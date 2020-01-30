Mpumalanga cops search for 'mastermind' woman behind sisters' murder of mother

(Warning: Graphic details may be triggering for sensitive readers)

Two Mpumalanga sisters are facing a murder charge for allegedly killing their mother on 6 January, in a bid to get their hands on an insurance payout.

62-year-old Wanter Dlamini was kidnapped, raped and strangled in Barberton three weeks ago.

It's alleged that the woman’s two daughters planned her murder, staging it to look like an accident in order to receive an R80,000 insurance payout, reports EWN.

Brigadier Leonard Hlatsi, spokesperson for Mpumalanga South African Police Services (SAPS) speaks to Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report.

The first sister, 30-years-old, appeared in court on Wednesday and the second sister, 39-years-old, is still waiting to appear on Thursday, he says.

The court is packed. Brigadier Leonard Hlatsi, Spokesperson - Mpumalanga Saps

He describes how Wanter Dlamini had been pleased to receive an invitation to visit her daughters and arrived as planned.

Unbeknown to her, it was the last day of her life. Brigadier Leonard Hlatsi, Spokesperson - Mpumalanga Saps

She arrived with her friend, he says.

She was then pinned down, severely assaulted, then raped by the two boyfriends and immediately after that she was strangled to death. Brigadier Leonard Hlatsi, Spokesperson - Mpumalanga Saps

He adds that they then dumped her body in the bushes.

The police are currently looking for the two women's boyfriends believed to have been involved.

There is also a mastermind, we are looking for a female who is believed to be the mastermind in this whole thing, the planner who knows the dos and don'ts of committing this insurance fraud. Brigadier Leonard Hlatsi, Spokesperson - Mpumalanga Saps

The insurance money has not been paid out.

Listen to the interview below: