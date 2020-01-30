Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report
12:00 - 13:00
The Death of Motoring: Millennials are falling out of love with cars

Generation Z never loved them in the first place. "I Uber or skateboard everywhere. I’m saving! It’s amazing," says Ryan McFadyen.

Millennials (born between 1980 and 1994) and, especially, the members of Generation Z (born between 1995 and 2015) simply don’t care about cars.

Young woman holds smartphone with uber app open. Image: 123rf.com

Car sales to younger people are falling precipitously around the world, according to Forbes.

Fewer young adults in developed countries are getting their driver’s licenses – having one isn’t a source of pride; they do not view it as a right-of-passage in the way older people did.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and head of strategy at HaveYouHeard.

Gen Z is starting to see cars as things that hold them back… I Uber everywhere or I skateboard everywhere… I’m saving! It’s amazing… it’s cheaper than owning a car.

Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - HaveYouHeard

In South Africa, 54.2 million minibus journeys happen per month… 77% of commuters in Johannesburg and 76% of commuters in Cape Town said they would try a different mode of transport if there was an easier way of making payments.

Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - HaveYouHeard

In Port Elizabeth, there’s a project that utilizes cashless transport within minibus taxis. You use your phone to tap and go…

Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - HaveYouHeard

In Cape Town, some people pay R250 per day for parking… More people are Ubering and using MyCiTi…

Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - HaveYouHeard

Some businesses have car allowances, but what we’re starting to see is that some have Uber allowances.

Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - HaveYouHeard

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

