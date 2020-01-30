The Death of Motoring: Millennials are falling out of love with cars

Millennials (born between 1980 and 1994) and, especially, the members of Generation Z (born between 1995 and 2015) simply don’t care about cars.

Young woman holds smartphone with uber app open. Image: 123rf.com

Car sales to younger people are falling precipitously around the world, according to Forbes.

Fewer young adults in developed countries are getting their driver’s licenses – having one isn’t a source of pride; they do not view it as a right-of-passage in the way older people did.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and head of strategy at HaveYouHeard.

Gen Z is starting to see cars as things that hold them back… I Uber everywhere or I skateboard everywhere… I’m saving! It’s amazing… it’s cheaper than owning a car. Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - HaveYouHeard

In South Africa, 54.2 million minibus journeys happen per month… 77% of commuters in Johannesburg and 76% of commuters in Cape Town said they would try a different mode of transport if there was an easier way of making payments. Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - HaveYouHeard

In Port Elizabeth, there’s a project that utilizes cashless transport within minibus taxis. You use your phone to tap and go… Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - HaveYouHeard

In Cape Town, some people pay R250 per day for parking… More people are Ubering and using MyCiTi… Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - HaveYouHeard

Some businesses have car allowances, but what we’re starting to see is that some have Uber allowances. Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - HaveYouHeard

