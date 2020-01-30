China’s travel ban to stem coronavirus a 'setback' for SA tourism industry - CEO
The nationwide death toll from China's viral epidemic has risen to 170 with more than 1,700 new infections confirmed by the government.
China has issued a ban on outbound tourism, while airlines around the world are also either suspending or scaling back services in and out of the country.
RELATED: Coronavirus: No need to evacuate 35 South Africans in Wuhan says health minister
Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) says the travel ban presents a setback for South Africa's tourism economy.
China is one of the biggest markets of global travellers and SA received 95,000 Chinese tourists a year.
TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says he hopes a vaccine for the coronavirus is developed soon.
RELATED: Under quarantine in Wuhan: 'I haven't left my apartment in six days'
China is one of the most important markets for outbound tourism.Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
We are hoping we will get a vaccine in the next few days to really contain this situation.Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
There's a lot of flights that have been cancelled from different countries.Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
We have seen globally the tourism stocks falling because of the size of this Chinese market to the tourism industry globally and in South Africa.Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
We hope that this coronavirus is contained so that people can move freely to many different countries. Tourism is important for the global economy and SA.Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela:
