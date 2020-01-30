Streaming issues? Report here
China’s travel ban to stem coronavirus a 'setback' for SA tourism industry - CEO The global tourism industry is expected to feel the impact of the deadly coronavirus. 30 January 2020 4:05 PM
[LISTEN] 'I want you all to believe in miracles' - Holocaust survivor Miriam Lichterman remembers the horrors of Auschwitz where she was sent as a teenager, and reflects on today's world. 30 January 2020 3:05 PM
Prison chaplain says SA needs to tighten OR Tambo security to combat drug trade Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport has become a popular hub for trafficking drugs and other illicit commodities. 30 January 2020 2:00 PM
View all World
Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates Game on! Funnyman Trevor Noah has confirmed that he'll be playing in a curtain-raising celebrity doubles match alongside Rafael Na... 30 January 2020 10:38 AM
Meet Kirsten Landman, the first woman from Africa to finish Dakar rally on bike The Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia is the toughest motorsport race in the world. Landman describes her journey to the finish line. 28 January 2020 4:21 PM
NBA legend Kobe Bryant (41) dies in helicopter crash with daughter (13) Bryant – one of the greatest basketball players ever – was flying in dense fog which grounded the LAPD’s helicopters. 27 January 2020 8:19 AM
View all Sport
5 ethical guidelines for wildife animal interaction SA Tourism Services Association released a set of guidelines to ensure encounters are done in a responsible and ethical manner. 30 January 2020 12:27 PM
'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth' The state can easily turn masses of South Africans into property owners, says Propertiq cofounder Brian Azizollahoff. 30 January 2020 10:14 AM
'Chris Nissen I'm going to kill you' - refugee leader threatens SAHRC reverend Nissan says the group consistently lied about being settled in another country and recent threats lead to SAHRC withdrawing help. 30 January 2020 8:06 AM
View all Politics
The Death of Motoring: Millennials are falling out of love with cars Generation Z never loved them in the first place. "I Uber or skateboard everywhere. I’m saving! It’s amazing," says Ryan McFadyen. 30 January 2020 2:17 PM
'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth' The state can easily turn masses of South Africans into property owners, says Propertiq cofounder Brian Azizollahoff. 30 January 2020 10:14 AM
Want to do business with govt? Go in with your eyes wide open, warns expert Why do government tenders go sour? Procurement lawyer Dr Peter Volmink expands on the risks detailed in his online opinion piece. 29 January 2020 12:39 PM
View all Opinion
​Stellies SRC claims students weren't consulted on booze ban SRC member Lwazi Pakade says students at Stellenbosch University don't believe that the res alcohol ban is the best solution. 31 January 2020 10:25 AM
[VIDEO] 'Talking about death is not morbid, it helps us live more fully' Soulfull Collective's Leigh Meinert is hosting the first-ever South African conference on midwifery and dying, in February. 30 January 2020 4:23 PM
[LISTEN] 'I want you all to believe in miracles' - Holocaust survivor Miriam Lichterman remembers the horrors of Auschwitz where she was sent as a teenager, and reflects on today's world. 30 January 2020 3:05 PM
View all Local
You can still enter Cape Town Cycle Tour - registration deadline extended The 42nd Edition of the Cape Cycle Tour 2020, “ The World’s Biggest Timed Bicycle Race” is coming up on 8 March. 30 January 2020 12:36 PM
Kids need legal help at school? There's free legal aid for learners at hand Shinaaz Speelman Chamber of Legal Students at UWC describes the pro bono help they provide to learners. 30 January 2020 7:26 AM
Your phone isn't secretly listening, but you oughta check those privacy settings Is your cellphone eavesdropping on you? 29 January 2020 5:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Coronavirus: How will drop in Chinese tourist numbers affect CT industry? 'Every single tourist matters.' Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy on the outlook for the peak international tourism season. 30 January 2020 5:52 PM
We’ll know by 5pm if we must cut your power - but the risk is high, warns Eskom UPDATE: Eskom says it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 9pm on Thursday night until 6am on Friday morning. 30 January 2020 12:55 PM
Who is Klaus Schwab and could he help save the world? How the 1% and the 3,5% along with a few individuals can save humanity. 29 January 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
China’s travel ban to stem coronavirus a 'setback' for SA tourism industry - CEO

30 January 2020 4:05 PM
by
Tags:
China
Tourism
travel ban
Tourism Business Council of SA
Coronavirus
Wuhan
coronavirus outbreak
The global tourism industry is expected to feel the impact of the deadly coronavirus.

The nationwide death toll from China's viral epidemic has risen to 170 with more than 1,700 new infections confirmed by the government.

China has issued a ban on outbound tourism, while airlines around the world are also either suspending or scaling back services in and out of the country.

RELATED: Coronavirus: No need to evacuate 35 South Africans in Wuhan says health minister

Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) says the travel ban presents a setback for South Africa's tourism economy.

China is one of the biggest markets of global travellers and SA received 95,000 Chinese tourists a year.

TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says he hopes a vaccine for the coronavirus is developed soon.

RELATED: Under quarantine in Wuhan: 'I haven't left my apartment in six days'

China is one of the most important markets for outbound tourism.

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

We are hoping we will get a vaccine in the next few days to really contain this situation.

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

There's a lot of flights that have been cancelled from different countries.

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

We have seen globally the tourism stocks falling because of the size of this Chinese market to the tourism industry globally and in South Africa.

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

We hope that this coronavirus is contained so that people can move freely to many different countries. Tourism is important for the global economy and SA.

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela:


