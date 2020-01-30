[VIDEO] 'Talking about death is not morbid, it helps us live more fully'

Many people shy away from discussing death but it shouldn't we all face up to our own mortalilty?

The conversation becomes especially important if you are in a caring profession or saying goodbye to a loved one who is dying.

On the Yellow Couch, Pippa Hudson speaks to social entrepreneur and co-founder of the Soulfull Collective, Leigh Meinert.

She's the host of an upcoming conference on the topic which takes place in Constantia next weekend. The theme is Midwifery and Dying.

With a background in education and non-profit organisations, she's always focused on meaningful work says Meinert.

I feel like I'm lucky to have a third life. I've done what I wanted to do in those spaces... At this stage of my life I really want to do work that is deeply meaningful, that connects and that is also in line with my spirituality. Leigh Meinert, Co-founder - Soulfull Collective

Soulfull, really, is a 'playpen' to play with my friends and to convene conferences like the one next week. Leigh Meinert, Co-founder - Soulfull Collective

She finds that engaging with and talking about death is in fact, life-affirming.

By bringing death front and centre (I'm in my forties) it actually helps me clarify how I want to live my life now... It's not morbid at all. I think it helps us to live more fully. Leigh Meinert, Co-founder - Soulfull Collective

I'm at the beginning of my journey exploring this and I thought: 'There are probably other people like me. Let me go and find them and convene them.' Leigh Meinert, Co-founder - Soulfull Collective

The upcoming conference features a host of speakers from different backgrounds and with different perspectives says Meinert.

It feels really important that we ground this work in the context of South Africa. There are so many people whose daily lives are as public sector nurses or as home-based carers. Every single person who is paying to come to the conference automatically sponsors someone who can't pay. Leigh Meinert, Co-founder - Soulfull Collective

The conference takes place at the Schoenstatt Retreat Centre in Constantia on 7 and 8 February.

Find details of the programme here. You can register online but hurry, because the deadline is Friday, 31 January.

Watch a video of the interview here:

(or listen to the audio version at the bottom of the page)