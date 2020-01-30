Why three pangolin species have moved closer to extinction

Streaming issues? Report here
Stand In CapeTalk BW 500x500
The Midday Report
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:07
On the Yellow Couch - Music/Sport
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Genevieve Lentz - International Table Tennis Umpire at ...
Today at 14:07
Advice - Health & Wellness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Alison Richards
Tomorrow at 07:10
Protest & Strikes: Expectations for the 2020 Academic Year
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Prof Ahmed Bawa
Tomorrow at 07:45
Whats on in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gerhardi Odendaal - Event Organiser at Cape Town 10s
Ted Faulkner - Bass Player at For the Kinks and Country
Tomorrow at 08:50
The Sun Met
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gareth Flusk - Head of Sponsorship at Sun International
Tomorrow at 09:05
Affordable Housing
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gary White - Lecturer In Urban Studies at University of Pretoria
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk: Peugeot 108 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Khulekani Dumisa
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
China’s travel ban to stem coronavirus a 'setback' for SA tourism industry - CEO The global tourism industry is expected to feel the impact of the deadly coronavirus. 30 January 2020 4:05 PM
[LISTEN] 'I want you all to believe in miracles' - Holocaust survivor Miriam Lichterman remembers the horrors of Auschwitz where she was sent as a teenager, and reflects on today's world. 30 January 2020 3:05 PM
Prison chaplain says SA needs to tighten OR Tambo security to combat drug trade Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport has become a popular hub for trafficking drugs and other illicit commodities. 30 January 2020 2:00 PM
View all World
Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates Game on! Funnyman Trevor Noah has confirmed that he'll be playing in a curtain-raising celebrity doubles match alongside Rafael Na... 30 January 2020 10:38 AM
Meet Kirsten Landman, the first woman from Africa to finish Dakar rally on bike The Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia is the toughest motorsport race in the world. Landman describes her journey to the finish line. 28 January 2020 4:21 PM
NBA legend Kobe Bryant (41) dies in helicopter crash with daughter (13) Bryant – one of the greatest basketball players ever – was flying in dense fog which grounded the LAPD’s helicopters. 27 January 2020 8:19 AM
View all Sport
5 ethical guidelines for wildife animal interaction SA Tourism Services Association released a set of guidelines to ensure encounters are done in a responsible and ethical manner. 30 January 2020 12:27 PM
'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth' The state can easily turn masses of South Africans into property owners, says Propertiq cofounder Brian Azizollahoff. 30 January 2020 10:14 AM
'Chris Nissen I'm going to kill you' - refugee leader threatens SAHRC reverend Nissan says the group consistently lied about being settled in another country and recent threats lead to SAHRC withdrawing help. 30 January 2020 8:06 AM
View all Politics
The Death of Motoring: Millennials are falling out of love with cars Generation Z never loved them in the first place. "I Uber or skateboard everywhere. I’m saving! It’s amazing," says Ryan McFadyen. 30 January 2020 2:17 PM
'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth' The state can easily turn masses of South Africans into property owners, says Propertiq cofounder Brian Azizollahoff. 30 January 2020 10:14 AM
Want to do business with govt? Go in with your eyes wide open, warns expert Why do government tenders go sour? Procurement lawyer Dr Peter Volmink expands on the risks detailed in his online opinion piece. 29 January 2020 12:39 PM
View all Opinion
​Stellies SRC claims students weren't consulted on booze ban SRC member Lwazi Pakade says students at Stellenbosch University don't believe that the res alcohol ban is the best solution. 31 January 2020 10:25 AM
[VIDEO] 'Talking about death is not morbid, it helps us live more fully' Soulfull Collective's Leigh Meinert is hosting the first-ever South African conference on midwifery and dying, in February. 30 January 2020 4:23 PM
[LISTEN] 'I want you all to believe in miracles' - Holocaust survivor Miriam Lichterman remembers the horrors of Auschwitz where she was sent as a teenager, and reflects on today's world. 30 January 2020 3:05 PM
View all Local
You can still enter Cape Town Cycle Tour - registration deadline extended The 42nd Edition of the Cape Cycle Tour 2020, “ The World’s Biggest Timed Bicycle Race” is coming up on 8 March. 30 January 2020 12:36 PM
Kids need legal help at school? There's free legal aid for learners at hand Shinaaz Speelman Chamber of Legal Students at UWC describes the pro bono help they provide to learners. 30 January 2020 7:26 AM
Your phone isn't secretly listening, but you oughta check those privacy settings Is your cellphone eavesdropping on you? 29 January 2020 5:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Coronavirus: How will drop in Chinese tourist numbers affect CT industry? 'Every single tourist matters.' Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy on the outlook for the peak international tourism season. 30 January 2020 5:52 PM
We’ll know by 5pm if we must cut your power - but the risk is high, warns Eskom UPDATE: Eskom says it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 9pm on Thursday night until 6am on Friday morning. 30 January 2020 12:55 PM
Who is Klaus Schwab and could he help save the world? How the 1% and the 3,5% along with a few individuals can save humanity. 29 January 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Africa

Why three pangolin species have moved closer to extinction

30 January 2020 4:40 PM
by
Tags:
Endangered species
species
african pangolin
pangolins
Humans are the only real predators that pangolins face, says wildlife specialist Nicci Wright.

Three pangolin species have edged closer to extinction.

The scaly mammals are targeted by poachers who cater to an international market for their scales and meat.

A recent study has now estimated that more than 850,000 pangolins were illegally traded between the year 2000 and 2019.

This makes pangolins the most trafficked mammal on the planet.

Audrey Delsink, wildlife director for Humane Society International/Africa, says pangolins are sought for traditional medicine in Asia and form of bushmeat in West Africa.

The main demand [for pangolins] is coming from Asia, especially China and Vietnam.

Audrey Delsink, Wildlife Director - Humane Society International-Africa

Wildlife specialist Nicci Wright says pangolins confiscated by law enforcement are often subjected to horrific abuse.

They are subjected to bad handling. No water, no food and often tied up in a sack for up to two weeks.

Nicci Wright, Wildlife Campaign Consultant - Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital

They roll into a ball to protect themselves and the poachers just pick them up and put them into a sack.

Nicci Wright, Wildlife Campaign Consultant - Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital

Wright works at the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital where staff rehabilitate distressed pangolins rescued from illegal trade.

A baby pangolin being cared for at the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital. Picture: @johannesburgwildlifevet/Facebook

Delsink and Wright discuss the decline of pangolins the protection that is due to the endangered species.

Pangolins are intriguing animals. They've been on the planet for 84 million years.

Nicci Wright, Wildlife Campaign Consultant - Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital

All they do is eat ants. They are the only scaled mammals on the planet.

Nicci Wright, Wildlife Campaign Consultant - Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital

Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


30 January 2020 4:40 PM
by
Tags:
Endangered species
species
african pangolin
pangolins

More from Africa

Lagos Nigeria Motorcylce Taxi Okada

Lagos – a chaotic city of 20 million - bans 'scary, menacing' motorcycle taxis

29 January 2020 12:54 PM

The drivers are saying, “This is how we make a living! This is how we feed our families! What are you proposing we do?”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vanessa-nakate-facebookjpg

Ugandan climate activist accuses media of racism after Davos photo crop

25 January 2020 11:54 AM

WEF youth climate delegate Vanessa Nakate was cropped out of a group pic with her white peers, also featuring Greta Thunberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

37bf0912-feaf-45c6-a91d-7d6f973ae058.jpg

Coronavirus: 'SA has all necessary systems in place to identify, isolate cases'

25 January 2020 10:12 AM

The global number of infections from the 'China virus' now tops 1,300. The NICD's Cheryl Cohen details measures to protect SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Isabel dos Santos

'Africa’s richest woman stole hundreds of millions of dollars from her country'

21 January 2020 11:49 AM

A trove of 715 000 files prove that Isabel dos Santos syphoned a breathtaking fortune into offshore accounts, says the ICIJ.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

education-africa-girl-child-literacy-school-learning-knowledge-teaching-123rf

'22 richest men have more money than all 600 million African women put together'

21 January 2020 10:59 AM

If Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault – the world’s two richest men – sat on their wealth piled up in $100 bills, they’d be in space!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malawi.jpg

Famine looming: 45m Southern Africans – an all-time record – need food aid

20 January 2020 9:49 AM

"It’s millions! It’s millions! The next stage… is famine," warns Gerald Bourke, a spokesperson for the UN World Food Programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200108-uia-edjpg

Iran admits Ukrainian airliner was shot down 'unintentionally'

11 January 2020 11:46 AM

Missiles accidentally fired by the Iranian military caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane that left no survivors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hitched-series-hey-ellenpng

Meet the Durban doccie filmmakers who hitchhiked to LA to meet Ellen DeGeneres

10 January 2020 4:21 PM

They met Ellen, sat in her audience and had their 'Hitched' documentary aired on the Discovery Channel. This is their story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

goma-drc-plane-sandf-Darren Olivier-Twitterjfif

[PICS] SANDF sends technical team to investigate SA Air Force plane crash in DRC

10 January 2020 11:29 AM

A technical team is being sent to the DRC to investigate what caused a SANDF military plane to crash land at the Goma airport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

elephants-kruger20190729-0302jpg

Botswana bans hunters who shot dead a research elephant and destroyed its collar

19 December 2019 11:44 AM

Two hunters who shot and killed a research elephant in Botswana and then destroyed its collar to bury any evidence are now banned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Development Bank of SA: We expect taxpayers - not SAA - to repay the R3.5bn loan

Business

The Death of Motoring: Millennials are falling out of love with cars

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Money-hungry sealman forces dept to consider removing seals at Hout Bay Harbour

Local

EWN Highlights

Emotional Frank Chikane recalls period after Neil Aggett’s death

31 January 2020 11:28 AM

Advocate Nompilo Gcaleka appointed new deputy public protector

31 January 2020 9:53 AM

Mpumalanga sisters tried to poison mother days before her rape, murder

31 January 2020 8:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA