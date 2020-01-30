Coronavirus: How will drop in Chinese tourist numbers affect CT industry?

The World Health Organization (WHO) is meeting to decide whether to declare the coronavirus outbreak an international public health emergency.

Chinese officials say 170 people have died and the virus has now reached every region of the mainland. Travel bans are in place and some Chinese cities are on virtual lockdown.

CapeTalk's John Maytham asks Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy how big of an effect this will have on the local tourism season.

Duminy points out that tourists from China (14,000 in 2019) make up less than 1% of tourist arrivals in the Mother City.

He acknowledges that despite representing a small (but growing) slice of the pie, a drop in Chinese visitors will still make a difference.

If you look at tourism in general, in Cape Town and in South Africa, every single tourist matters. Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism

I think also, when we look at the swift reaction from the Chinese government to this... as the industry it's about how we also respond to this. Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism

What we've already seen is that some agents have already started doing the cancellations. If I look at forward booking, it's already down 65% from February to the end of March and we hope that doesn't kind of go on for too long... Hopefully we'll still be able to recoup some of that business for a later time in the year. Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism

Duminy also commented on the figures released for the festive season (December - end of March) which show a marked increase in bookings from various countries, including a 30% spike in reservations from the UK.

He says these projections should be viewed in context and it should also be noted that international tourists normally visit during February/March/April when major local events are on the calendar.

It's again about the figures based on actual reservations. We mustn't forget, if we look at the total number of tourists compared to the size of the market and the supply, not everyone is going to benefit from it. Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism

Then also, the year-on-year increase is based on a very low year in the previous year because of the water crisis. Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism

