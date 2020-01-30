Coronavirus: How will drop in Chinese tourist numbers affect CT industry?

Streaming issues? Report here
Stand In CapeTalk BW 500x500
The Midday Report
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:07
On the Yellow Couch - Music/Sport
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Genevieve Lentz - International Table Tennis Umpire at ...
Today at 14:07
Advice - Health & Wellness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Alison Richards
Tomorrow at 07:10
Protest & Strikes: Expectations for the 2020 Academic Year
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Prof Ahmed Bawa
Tomorrow at 07:45
Whats on in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gerhardi Odendaal - Event Organiser at Cape Town 10s
Ted Faulkner - Bass Player at For the Kinks and Country
Tomorrow at 08:50
The Sun Met
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gareth Flusk - Head of Sponsorship at Sun International
Tomorrow at 09:05
Affordable Housing
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gary White - Lecturer In Urban Studies at University of Pretoria
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk: Peugeot 108 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Khulekani Dumisa
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
China’s travel ban to stem coronavirus a 'setback' for SA tourism industry - CEO The global tourism industry is expected to feel the impact of the deadly coronavirus. 30 January 2020 4:05 PM
[LISTEN] 'I want you all to believe in miracles' - Holocaust survivor Miriam Lichterman remembers the horrors of Auschwitz where she was sent as a teenager, and reflects on today's world. 30 January 2020 3:05 PM
Prison chaplain says SA needs to tighten OR Tambo security to combat drug trade Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport has become a popular hub for trafficking drugs and other illicit commodities. 30 January 2020 2:00 PM
View all World
Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates Game on! Funnyman Trevor Noah has confirmed that he'll be playing in a curtain-raising celebrity doubles match alongside Rafael Na... 30 January 2020 10:38 AM
Meet Kirsten Landman, the first woman from Africa to finish Dakar rally on bike The Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia is the toughest motorsport race in the world. Landman describes her journey to the finish line. 28 January 2020 4:21 PM
NBA legend Kobe Bryant (41) dies in helicopter crash with daughter (13) Bryant – one of the greatest basketball players ever – was flying in dense fog which grounded the LAPD’s helicopters. 27 January 2020 8:19 AM
View all Sport
5 ethical guidelines for wildife animal interaction SA Tourism Services Association released a set of guidelines to ensure encounters are done in a responsible and ethical manner. 30 January 2020 12:27 PM
'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth' The state can easily turn masses of South Africans into property owners, says Propertiq cofounder Brian Azizollahoff. 30 January 2020 10:14 AM
'Chris Nissen I'm going to kill you' - refugee leader threatens SAHRC reverend Nissan says the group consistently lied about being settled in another country and recent threats lead to SAHRC withdrawing help. 30 January 2020 8:06 AM
View all Politics
The Death of Motoring: Millennials are falling out of love with cars Generation Z never loved them in the first place. "I Uber or skateboard everywhere. I’m saving! It’s amazing," says Ryan McFadyen. 30 January 2020 2:17 PM
'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth' The state can easily turn masses of South Africans into property owners, says Propertiq cofounder Brian Azizollahoff. 30 January 2020 10:14 AM
Want to do business with govt? Go in with your eyes wide open, warns expert Why do government tenders go sour? Procurement lawyer Dr Peter Volmink expands on the risks detailed in his online opinion piece. 29 January 2020 12:39 PM
View all Opinion
​Stellies SRC claims students weren't consulted on booze ban SRC member Lwazi Pakade says students at Stellenbosch University don't believe that the res alcohol ban is the best solution. 31 January 2020 10:25 AM
[VIDEO] 'Talking about death is not morbid, it helps us live more fully' Soulfull Collective's Leigh Meinert is hosting the first-ever South African conference on midwifery and dying, in February. 30 January 2020 4:23 PM
[LISTEN] 'I want you all to believe in miracles' - Holocaust survivor Miriam Lichterman remembers the horrors of Auschwitz where she was sent as a teenager, and reflects on today's world. 30 January 2020 3:05 PM
View all Local
You can still enter Cape Town Cycle Tour - registration deadline extended The 42nd Edition of the Cape Cycle Tour 2020, “ The World’s Biggest Timed Bicycle Race” is coming up on 8 March. 30 January 2020 12:36 PM
Kids need legal help at school? There's free legal aid for learners at hand Shinaaz Speelman Chamber of Legal Students at UWC describes the pro bono help they provide to learners. 30 January 2020 7:26 AM
Your phone isn't secretly listening, but you oughta check those privacy settings Is your cellphone eavesdropping on you? 29 January 2020 5:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Coronavirus: How will drop in Chinese tourist numbers affect CT industry? 'Every single tourist matters.' Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy on the outlook for the peak international tourism season. 30 January 2020 5:52 PM
We’ll know by 5pm if we must cut your power - but the risk is high, warns Eskom UPDATE: Eskom says it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 9pm on Thursday night until 6am on Friday morning. 30 January 2020 12:55 PM
Who is Klaus Schwab and could he help save the world? How the 1% and the 3,5% along with a few individuals can save humanity. 29 January 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Coronavirus: How will drop in Chinese tourist numbers affect CT industry?

30 January 2020 5:52 PM
by
Tags:
China
Cape Town Tourism
Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy
Chinese tourists
Coronavirus
'Every single tourist matters.' Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy on the outlook for the peak international tourism season.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is meeting to decide whether to declare the coronavirus outbreak an international public health emergency.

Chinese officials say 170 people have died and the virus has now reached every region of the mainland. Travel bans are in place and some Chinese cities are on virtual lockdown.

CapeTalk's John Maytham asks Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy how big of an effect this will have on the local tourism season.

RELATED: China’s travel ban to stem coronavirus a 'setback' for SA tourism industry - CEO

Duminy points out that tourists from China (14,000 in 2019) make up less than 1% of tourist arrivals in the Mother City.

He acknowledges that despite representing a small (but growing) slice of the pie, a drop in Chinese visitors will still make a difference.

If you look at tourism in general, in Cape Town and in South Africa, every single tourist matters.

Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism

I think also, when we look at the swift reaction from the Chinese government to this... as the industry it's about how we also respond to this.

Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism

What we've already seen is that some agents have already started doing the cancellations. If I look at forward booking, it's already down 65% from February to the end of March and we hope that doesn't kind of go on for too long... Hopefully we'll still be able to recoup some of that business for a later time in the year.

Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism

Duminy also commented on the figures released for the festive season (December - end of March) which show a marked increase in bookings from various countries, including a 30% spike in reservations from the UK.

He says these projections should be viewed in context and it should also be noted that international tourists normally visit during February/March/April when major local events are on the calendar.

It's again about the figures based on actual reservations. We mustn't forget, if we look at the total number of tourists compared to the size of the market and the supply, not everyone is going to benefit from it.

Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism

Then also, the year-on-year increase is based on a very low year in the previous year because of the water crisis.

Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism

Listen to the conversation in the audio below:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


30 January 2020 5:52 PM
by
Tags:
China
Cape Town Tourism
Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy
Chinese tourists
Coronavirus

More from Business

SAA

Development Bank of SA: We expect taxpayers - not SAA - to repay the R3.5bn loan

31 January 2020 11:39 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield grills the DBSA’s Zodwa Mbele, who provides "a convoluted explanation if there ever was one".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

young-woman-holding-smartphone-with-uber-app-open-technology-millenial-123rf

The Death of Motoring: Millennials are falling out of love with cars

30 January 2020 2:17 PM

Generation Z never loved them in the first place. "I Uber or skateboard everywhere. I’m saving! It’s amazing," says Ryan McFadyen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electricity load shedding power outages 123rfpolitics 123rf

We’ll know by 5pm if we must cut your power - but the risk is high, warns Eskom

30 January 2020 12:55 PM

UPDATE: Eskom says it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 9pm on Thursday night until 6am on Friday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Growth

'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth'

30 January 2020 10:14 AM

The state can easily turn masses of South Africans into property owners, says Propertiq cofounder Brian Azizollahoff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140113KlausSchwab .jpg

Who is Klaus Schwab and could he help save the world?

29 January 2020 7:15 PM

How the 1% and the 3,5% along with a few individuals can save humanity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

homeless-teen-boy-streets-beggar-poverty-123rf

Report: 'South Africa now has the worst unemployment crisis in the world'

29 January 2020 2:16 PM

Right now, 10.3 million South Africans are actively looking for a job but can’t find one, according to a new report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lagos Nigeria Motorcylce Taxi Okada

Lagos – a chaotic city of 20 million - bans 'scary, menacing' motorcycle taxis

29 January 2020 12:54 PM

The drivers are saying, “This is how we make a living! This is how we feed our families! What are you proposing we do?”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tender.jpg

Want to do business with govt? Go in with your eyes wide open, warns expert

29 January 2020 12:39 PM

Why do government tenders go sour? Procurement lawyer Dr Peter Volmink expands on the risks detailed in his online opinion piece.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-consulting-with-patient-jpg

Can’t afford medical aid? Enter the Oyi medical card (it even pays for sangomas)

29 January 2020 11:36 AM

Proudly South African fintech firm Oyi has created a prepaid medical card to plug a huge gap in the market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181018-ebrahimpateljpg

Journo exposing dodgy Lottery deals says Minister Patel must act

29 January 2020 10:56 AM

Investigative journalist Ray Joseph is behind some of the exposés that have uncovered Lottery grants linked to fraud and nepotism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Development Bank of SA: We expect taxpayers - not SAA - to repay the R3.5bn loan

Business

The Death of Motoring: Millennials are falling out of love with cars

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Money-hungry sealman forces dept to consider removing seals at Hout Bay Harbour

Local

EWN Highlights

Emotional Frank Chikane recalls period after Neil Aggett’s death

31 January 2020 11:28 AM

Advocate Nompilo Gcaleka appointed new deputy public protector

31 January 2020 9:53 AM

Mpumalanga sisters tried to poison mother days before her rape, murder

31 January 2020 8:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA