Stellies SRC claims students weren't consulted on booze ban
A member of Stellenbosch University's student representative council (SRC) claims students were not consulted about the temporary ban on alcohol in residences.
According to SRC member Lwazi Pakade, university students have reacted negatively to the decision, which he says was taken unilaterally.
Stellenbosch University has temporarily banned alcohol in residences and university houses in a bid to combat alcohol abuse among students as well as gender-based violence.
The reaction from students has been quite negative. Understandably so, because students were not consulted about the decision.Lwazi Phakade, SRC member - Stellenbosch University
The majority of students feel that this decision is not going to assist in dealing with the current problem that revolves around alcohol abuse and gender-based violence at the univeristy.Lwazi Phakade, SRC member - Stellenbosch University
There is a problem [with binge drinking] and it needs to be dealt with, but in a manner that is properly consultative so that we do not have an unnecessary rejection of the policy.Lwazi Phakade, SRC member - Stellenbosch University
The temporary ban came into effect at the start of January and will be reevaluated once residence rules have been reviewed.
In the meantime, no student will be allowed to store or consume alcohol in student accommodation. If they do say, the may face disciplinary action.
Listen to the discussion with Lester Kiewit:
