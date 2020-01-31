City of CT to meet with claimants to plot 'broader vision for District Six'
Officials from the City of Cape Town will this weekend meet with District Six land claimants to discuss the future development of the area.
In December, Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza submitted her final blueprint for the District Six restitution process.
The plan includes a detailed conceptual layout for the redevelopment of the community, including 954 housing units to be allocated to individual claimants.
Mayco member for spatial planning, Marian Nieuwoudt, says the City of Cape Town wants to include District Six in its future plans.
Nieuwoudt will meet with representatives from the District 6 (D6) Working Committee to design a roadmap for the immediate reconstruction and development of housing and infrastructure.
In addition to developing housing, Nieuwoudt says there are plans are to improve the business node on Hanover Street and various public open spaces on Constitution Street.
We need to include District Six in the official planning documents of the City.Marian Nieuwoudt, Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - City of Cape Town
The plan is to come to an agreement with the community for a specific area plan for District Six and a precinct plan specially focused on the public open spaces.Marian Nieuwoudt, Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - City of Cape Town
Shahied Ajam, chair of the D6 Working Committee, says the redevelopment plan must include opportunities for economic empowerment and social investment.
We are going to make sure that it's economically viable for people to come back.Shahied Ajam, Chairperson - District 6 Working Committee
As the District Six community, we have to design our own suburb in conformity with the municipality's rules and regulations and in terms of what the plan actually speaks to.Shahied Ajam, Chairperson - District 6 Working Committee
We are going to engage vigorously.Shahied Ajam, Chairperson - District 6 Working Committee
Listen to the in-depth discussion facilitated by Lester Kiewit:
