Today at 08:10
Eskom's philosophy of maintenance
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Expert and MD at EE Publishers
Today at 08:50
Sun Met 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gareth Flusk - Head of Sponsorship at Sun International
Today at 09:05
Affordable Housing
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gary White - Director at New Urban
Today at 09:50
Car Talk: Peugeot 108 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Khulekani Dumisa - Motor journalist at ...
Tomorrow at 06:50
Lead SA interview: Urban Rural Development and Capacity Building Project
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Phumzile Nteyi - Fundraising Manager at Urban Rural Development and Capacity Building Project
Tomorrow at 07:07
Basic Education Amendment Bill
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Paul Colditz - CEO at Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools
Tomorrow at 08:45
Australian Open finale
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Craig Gabriel
Tomorrow at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Kay Oliver - UK Correspondent at EWN
No Items to show
City of CT to meet with claimants to plot 'broader vision for District Six'

31 January 2020 12:32 PM
by
Tags:
City of Cape Town
District Six
District Six land claimants
Cape Town Mayco
land claimants
Shahied Ajam
Marian Nieuwodt
spatial planning
The City's mayco member for spatial planning will meet with District Six land claimants to discuss the redesign of the area.

Officials from the City of Cape Town will this weekend meet with District Six land claimants to discuss the future development of the area.

In December, Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza submitted her final blueprint for the District Six restitution process.

The plan includes a detailed conceptual layout for the redevelopment of the community, including 954 housing units to be allocated to individual claimants.

Mayco member for spatial planning, Marian Nieuwoudt, says the City of Cape Town wants to include District Six in its future plans.

Nieuwoudt will meet with representatives from the District 6 (D6) Working Committee to design a roadmap for the immediate reconstruction and development of housing and infrastructure.

RELATED: District Six land claimants to discuss govt's proposed restitution plan

In addition to developing housing, Nieuwoudt says there are plans are to improve the business node on Hanover Street and various public open spaces on Constitution Street.

We need to include District Six in the official planning documents of the City.

Marian Nieuwoudt, Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - City of Cape Town

The plan is to come to an agreement with the community for a specific area plan for District Six and a precinct plan specially focused on the public open spaces.

Marian Nieuwoudt, Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - City of Cape Town

Shahied Ajam, chair of the D6 Working Committee, says the redevelopment plan must include opportunities for economic empowerment and social investment.

We are going to make sure that it's economically viable for people to come back.

Shahied Ajam, Chairperson - District 6 Working Committee

As the District Six community, we have to design our own suburb in conformity with the municipality's rules and regulations and in terms of what the plan actually speaks to.

Shahied Ajam, Chairperson - District 6 Working Committee

We are going to engage vigorously.

Shahied Ajam, Chairperson - District 6 Working Committee

Listen to the in-depth discussion facilitated by Lester Kiewit:


