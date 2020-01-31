ANC councillor slams Eskom for cutting off Soweto defaulters without warning
Soweto ANC councillor, Mpho Sesedinyane, says Eskom is extremely arrogant for cutting off power to homes in the area.
Eskom is continuing with its action to disconnect users in Gauteng who have failed to pay or rigged illegal connections.
The power utility is desperate to recover billions of rands it is owed by municipalities.
Meanwhile, councillor Sesedinyane says Eskom did not engage or consult with community members in Soweto before disconnecting them.
He says the community is up in arms for the blanket move to switch off power, despite many responsible and elderly residents in the area who do pay their electricity bills.
Sesedinyane has slammed the move as a tactic aimed at threatening local authorities into action.
It's an act of provocation to our people and is extremely arrogant of Eskom.Mpho Sesedinyane, ANC councillor in Soweto
You don't just cut off the community without engaging with them first.Mpho Sesedinyane, ANC councillor in Soweto
They [Eskom] are lying! Eskom has never come to me as a councillor to ask to organise the community. We just wake up in the morning and Eskom has decided to cut off the people's electricity.Mpho Sesedinyane, ANC councillor in Soweto
Eskom has asked residents to come forward if they have not paid for electricity or if they have rigged their meters.
At the same time, the utility has implemented stage 2 load shedding for the entire weekend, ending at 6am on Monday.
Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter has warned South Africans to brace themselves for increased load shedding going forward.
Listen to the discussion on the Midday Report with Clement Manyathela:
