Today at 08:10
Eskom's philosophy of maintenance
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Expert and MD at EE Publishers
Today at 08:50
Sun Met 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gareth Flusk - Head of Sponsorship at Sun International
Today at 09:05
Affordable Housing
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gary White - Director at New Urban
Today at 09:50
Car Talk: Peugeot 108 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Khulekani Dumisa - Motor journalist at ...
Tomorrow at 06:50
Lead SA interview: Urban Rural Development and Capacity Building Project
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Phumzile Nteyi - Fundraising Manager at Urban Rural Development and Capacity Building Project
Tomorrow at 07:07
Basic Education Amendment Bill
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Paul Colditz - CEO at Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools
Tomorrow at 08:45
Australian Open finale
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Craig Gabriel
Tomorrow at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Kay Oliver - UK Correspondent at EWN
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Cosatu says penison fund members must buy govt debt (Eskom in particular)

31 January 2020 12:51 PM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Cosatu
PIC
Losi says the trade union federation wants to ensure Eskom stays out of private hands.

Cosatu says it has the answer to steady the sinking ship that is Eskom.

Some critics have already shot it down, but this morning we want to take a closer and more serious look at the proposal with Cosatu's President, Zingiswa Losi, who has been a fierce critic of the floundering power producer.

The trade union federation proposes a"special purpose vehicle" that can be created with input from the Public Investments Corporation, the Unemployment Insurance Fund(UIF), the Development Financing Institution and Development Bank of Southern Africa.

They envision this could ease 50% of Eskom’s debt amounting to about R200 billion.

Zingiswa Losito talks to Refilwe Moloto and takes a closer look at the plan and what it would entail.

Losito argues that the PIC must be compelled to invest in government bonds to help stave off economic disaster in the country if Eskom should collapse.

This despite the fact that government does not currently prescribe that PIC fund managers be forced to buy shares in state-owned entities.

It is not a bailout, it is an investment.

Zingiswa Losito, president - Cosatu

Refilwe Moloto points out that the PIC is not an asset owner but rather an asset manager that takes care of its members' investments - the very workers employed by the state.

Listen to the interview below:

31 January 2020 12:51 PM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Cosatu
PIC

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA