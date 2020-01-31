Cosatu says penison fund members must buy govt debt (Eskom in particular)

Cosatu says it has the answer to steady the sinking ship that is Eskom.

Some critics have already shot it down, but this morning we want to take a closer and more serious look at the proposal with Cosatu's President, Zingiswa Losi, who has been a fierce critic of the floundering power producer.

The trade union federation proposes a"special purpose vehicle" that can be created with input from the Public Investments Corporation, the Unemployment Insurance Fund(UIF), the Development Financing Institution and Development Bank of Southern Africa.

They envision this could ease 50% of Eskom’s debt amounting to about R200 billion.

Zingiswa Losito talks to Refilwe Moloto and takes a closer look at the plan and what it would entail.

Losito argues that the PIC must be compelled to invest in government bonds to help stave off economic disaster in the country if Eskom should collapse.

This despite the fact that government does not currently prescribe that PIC fund managers be forced to buy shares in state-owned entities.

It is not a bailout, it is an investment. Zingiswa Losito, president - Cosatu

Refilwe Moloto points out that the PIC is not an asset owner but rather an asset manager that takes care of its members' investments - the very workers employed by the state.

Listen to the interview below: