Cosatu says pension fund members must buy govt debt (Eskom in particular)
Cosatu says it has the answer to steady the sinking ship that is Eskom.
Some critics have already shot it down, but this morning we want to take a closer and more serious look at the proposal with Cosatu's President, Zingiswa Losi, who has been a fierce critic of the floundering power producer.
The trade union federation proposes a"special purpose vehicle" that can be created with input from the Public Investments Corporation, the Unemployment Insurance Fund(UIF), the Development Financing Institution and Development Bank of Southern Africa.
They envision this could ease 50% of Eskom’s debt amounting to about R200 billion.
Zingiswa Losito talks to Refilwe Moloto and takes a closer look at the plan and what it would entail.
Losito argues that the PIC must be compelled to invest in government bonds to help stave off economic disaster in the country if Eskom should collapse.
This despite the fact that government does not currently prescribe that PIC fund managers be forced to buy shares in state-owned entities.
It is not a bailout, it is an investment.Zingiswa Losito, president - Cosatu
Refilwe Moloto points out that the PIC is not an asset owner but rather an asset manager that takes care of its members' investments - the very workers employed by the state.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Politics
'Mkhwebane has no leg to stand on in court bid to block her looming impeachment'
Embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will head to court in a bid to halt the parliamentary process that may see her axed.Read More
Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa adamant he wasn't pushed to resign
Embattled Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa is adamant that his party did not force him to announce his resignation.Read More
New homes to 'bring back culture of District Six with the stoep in the front'
Claimants forcibly removed decades back from the iconic area close to Cape Town CBD will finally have a place to call home.Read More
Sars Comissioner ramping up data analysis and tech to hike tax collections
South African Revenue Services Commissioner Edward Kieswetter weighs in on the state of tax collections in SA and tools ahead..Read More
'I felt naked' - Cape Town Muslim woman forced to remove headscarf for ID photo
Home Affairs has since contacted and apologised to Saadiqah Saffodien after she was told to remove her scarf.Read More
'We'll be restructuring top team and bring in new talent' - Eskom CEO De Ruyter
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter tells Bruce Whitfield that Eskom is in a crisis but can be fixed.Read More
ANC councillor slams Eskom for cutting off Soweto defaulters without warning
As Eskom battles to recover debt from electricity users, it has cut off more defaulting households in Soweto.Read More
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020
Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020.Read More
'President made a huge error in judgement in new Dep Public Protector hire'
DA's Glynnis Breytenbach comments on the appointment of Advocate Nompile Kholeka Gcaleka as Deputy Public Protector.Read More
[WATCH] 'It's an honour playing Poppie Nongena' - Clementine Mosimane
The veteran SA actress describes being part of bringing this true story of a Xhosa mother's trials during apartheid to life.Read More
More from Business
Why investing offshore may be top of mind and how to approach it
Who says offshore investments have to be complicated? Learn all there is to know about the basics of investing outside of SA.Read More
Eskom devising 'minimum impact' load shedding plan over next 18 months - COO
South Africans can expect rolling blackouts to continue over the next 18 months, as Eskom implements an overdue maintenance drive.Read More
Sars Comissioner ramping up data analysis and tech to hike tax collections
South African Revenue Services Commissioner Edward Kieswetter weighs in on the state of tax collections in SA and tools ahead..Read More
Banks to play a role in driving the sustainability of natural resources
Now more than ever before, financial institutions can pave the way to more sustainable economies.Read More
ANC councillor slams Eskom for cutting off Soweto defaulters without warning
As Eskom battles to recover debt from electricity users, it has cut off more defaulting households in Soweto.Read More
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020
Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020.Read More
Development Bank of SA: We expect taxpayers - not SAA - to repay the R3.5bn loan
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield grills the DBSA’s Zodwa Mbele, who provides "a convoluted explanation if there ever was one".Read More
Coronavirus: How will drop in Chinese tourist numbers affect CT industry?
'Every single tourist matters.' Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy on the outlook for the peak international tourism season.Read More
The Death of Motoring: Millennials are falling out of love with cars
Generation Z never loved them in the first place. "I Uber or skateboard everywhere. I’m saving! It’s amazing," says Ryan McFadyen.Read More
We’ll know by 5pm if we must cut your power - but the risk is high, warns Eskom
UPDATE: Eskom says it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 9pm on Thursday night until 6am on Friday morning.Read More