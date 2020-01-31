[WATCH] 'It's an honour playing Poppie Nongena' - Clementine Mosimane
The Long Journey of Poppie Nongena is a classic piece of South African literature. It has taken 40 years for Elsa Joubert's novel to make it to the big screen.
It is the true story of a South African isiXhosa mother, whose life revolves around finding stability for her family during a period of insufferable upheaval in the country.
The woman responsible for bringing Poppie to life on the big screen is Clementine Mosimane. She has been appearing on South African screens since 1979. You might know her best from spending nearly a decade on Soul City, but has never stayed away from the cameras too long.
Poppie Nongena the movie, opens on Friday 31 January.
Clementine joins Refilwe Moloto to talk about the film, the woman and her role.
Poppie is fighting for the system of the day to renew her work permit.Clementine Mosimane, Actress
But the apartheid government ill not renew it as she is married to a man from the Transkei, considered in terms of the separate development policy, an 'independent' homeland.
She is told she has to return to Transkei.
And her battle is - I am not from Transkei, I am from the Cape.Clementine Mosimane, Actress
They make you feel like you are an immigrant in your own country.Clementine Mosimane, Actress
She says working on this project brought back painful memories of her own grandmother who was working in kitchens.
Women such as this were forced to live in their employer's houses away from their own children in order to support their families.
So many families where the grandchildren were raised by their grandmothers.Clementine Mosimane, Actress
She says meeting the family now was so emotional as it brought back these memories.
But I am so grateful I met them.Clementine Mosimane, Actress
I spoke to the sone and he said to me, you portrayed my mother so well, I could see my mother.Clementine Mosimane, Actress
Listen to the interview below:
