10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020

31 January 2020 1:41 PM
by
Tags:
most-read
top stories
January 2020
Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020.

These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in January 2020.

10.

On this day in 1976, South Africa became one of the last countries to get TV

9.

A young, unemployed man begs on the street. Image: 123rf.com

Report: 'South Africa now has the worst unemployment crisis in the world'

8.

Slangkop Tent. Image: Sanparks.org

SANParks closes Slangkop Tented Camp after safety-related 'incident'

7.

Chief Petty Officer Dudley Malgas demonstrates the firing of Cape Town's noon gun on Signal Hill. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

I haven't gotten a cent - Cape Town's retired noon gunner becries pension delays

6.

Blue Rock water park hit by another drowning tragedy, and now faces legal action

5.

University of the Free State Vice Chancellor Prof. Jonathan Jansen held a media briefing in Bloemfontein over demonstrations at the university's main campus on 23 February 2016. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.

It's a joke to claim 81.3% matric pass rate, says Prof Jonathan Jansen

4.

Image credit: https://www.flickr.com/people/16329417@N05

Cape Town billionaire (60) to wed Princess Diana’s niece Kitty Spencer (29)

3.

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

2.

The ultimate freebie! This Rolls-Royce is all yours if you buy the Gatsby Mansion in Houghton. Picture: Chas Everitt

Buy Johannesburg’s greatest mansion – get a free Rolls Royce and a R28m discount

1.

pixabay.com

The South African rand is the weakest currency in the world – The Economist

31 January 2020 1:41 PM
by
Tags:
most-read
top stories
January 2020

