10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020
These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in January 2020.
10.
On this day in 1976, South Africa became one of the last countries to get TV
9.
Report: 'South Africa now has the worst unemployment crisis in the world'
8.
SANParks closes Slangkop Tented Camp after safety-related 'incident'
7.
I haven't gotten a cent - Cape Town's retired noon gunner becries pension delays
6.
Blue Rock water park hit by another drowning tragedy, and now faces legal action
5.
It's a joke to claim 81.3% matric pass rate, says Prof Jonathan Jansen
4.
Cape Town billionaire (60) to wed Princess Diana’s niece Kitty Spencer (29)
3.
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
2.
Buy Johannesburg’s greatest mansion – get a free Rolls Royce and a R28m discount
1.
The South African rand is the weakest currency in the world – The Economist
