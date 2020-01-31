'President made a huge error in judgement in new Dep Public Protector hire'
Advocate Gcaleka has been appointed to a 7-year term and replaces Advocate Kevin Malunga.
Gcaleka held the position of special adviser at the National Treasury, and prior to that in the Home Affairs ministry.
On The Midday report, Clement Manyathela speaks to DA's Shadow Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach.
Both the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) had objected to her appointment on the grounds that she had worked closely with discredited Malusi Gigaba.
Breytenbach's reaction?
Well, there is nothing we can do about it. The ANC nominated her and pushed it through the National Assembly using their superior numbers and the president has appointed her so there is absolutely nothing we can doGlynnis Breytenbach, Shadow Minister of Justice - DA
The DA may consider taking the appointment on review, she says.
She says the advocate has had a close association with controversial figures such as Melsui Gigaba and former national director of public prosecutions Menzi Simelane.
The president has made a huge error in judgement.Glynnis Breytenbach, Shadow Minister of Justice - DA
Listen to the interview with Glynnis Breytenbach below:
