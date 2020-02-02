Streaming issues? Report here
Home Affairs forced me to remove my Muslim headscarf
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 06:45
Moolah Mondays - Hands off my money
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dave Thomson
Tomorrow at 07:07
Sars turns to tech to gather more revenue
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Tomorrow at 07:20
Rising insurance is forcing Ob-gyn's out of business and SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr. Johannes van Waart
Tomorrow at 08:07
District Six: the new road ahead
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nicki van't Riet
Tomorrow at 08:21
BRICS Brazil
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof. Lyal White
Tomorrow at 10:33
Justice for Miners
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:45
IS Ct Traffic the worst in the country
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Stephan Krygsman
Tomorrow at 11:05
Personal Finace with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Tomorrow at 11:32
Taste Test Mondays-Addis In the Cape Ethiopian Cuisine
Today with Kieno Kammies
Banks to play a role in driving the sustainability of natural resources

2 February 2020 7:40 PM
by
Tags:
Banking
Absa
Indaba
Climate
environmentally sustainable projects
Now more than ever before, financial institutions can pave the way to more sustainable economies.

Shirley Webber- Absa, Coverage Head of Natural Resources

The recent commitment of 130 banks from 49 countries to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Banking which were adopted in September 2019 marks an important milestone for the banking industry. The commitment marks an important milestone for the Natural Resources Industry as well. The principles guide banks on how to align their business strategy with society's goals. This framework will undoubtedly play an important role in building a more sustainable future through a combination of project funding and investments considerations.

The Principles for Responsible Banking consist of six commitments that set a global standard for responsibility.

The Principles for Responsible Banking are:

  • Alignment (business strategy to society’s goals)
  • Impact and target setting (increase positive impacts and managing risks to people and environment because of our activities)
  • Clients and customers (activities to create shared prosperity for the future)
  • Stakeholders (engaging to achieve society goals)
  • Governance and culture (effective governance)

  • Transparency and accountability (reviews and reporting on sustainability)

    Because stakeholders and society should be equally important for financial institutions, financial services corporates will need to ensure that all risk management categories are carefully considered before committing funding the projects in future.

As a leading financier of resource projects, with focus on mining, metals, oil and gas, Absa has seen sustainability become an even bigger focus when considering funding projects across Africa. Natural resources in all its forms are diminishing and it’s imperative that we all work in a sustainable and responsible manner to extract what is needed.

The key role of a bank is evolving and now includes making sure that where we provide funding, the economy and communities should benefit as well. Going forward, when considering funding of certain commercially viable projects which include natural resources and extraction, lenders will place additional focus on the positive impact of our funding and involvement on a country’s developmental goals, the environment and its people. Banks can only grow if they understand the symbiotic relationship between growth aspirations and the positive impact on country development, environmental and social responsibility goals.

As a responsible lender committed to facilitating economic and sustainable growth, Absa acknowledges sustainability challenges such as social inequality, growing population, increasing unemployment, pressure on natural resources, as well as climate change. Given our key role as systemic bank in the majority of markets we operate in, we also understand how energy poverty and infrastructure deficits worsen these challenges.

In this respect, now more than ever before, financial institutions can pave the way to more sustainable economies by lending to economic activities that optimises the best return for the general community.

Capital providers can guide customers and stakeholders in their requirements for funding by applying the Equator Principles which include applicable IFC Performance Standards on Environmental and Social Sustainability (Performance Standards) and the World Bank Group Environmental, Health and Safety Guidelines for various sectors and for funding natural resources extraction transactions.

This therefore means that any lending policy decisions should take a balanced view on the impact on the economies, their development plans, impacted on the communities, stakeholders, investors, clients and the environment at large. These considerations are non-negotiable and should be adopted as standards.

Absa

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Banks to play a role in driving the sustainability of natural resources


