'I felt naked' - Cape Town Muslim woman forced to remove headscarf for ID photo

When Capetonian Saadiqah Saffodien applied for her new identification card at Home Affairs office in Cape Town, she was told to take off her headscarf for her photographs.

The lady told me to take off my headscarf. I looked at her and said Why? She said we don't take pics with the scarf on. Saadiqah Saffodien

She says she has had photographs taken before at Home Affairs with her headscarf on.

I was in a state of confusion and shock so I took off my headscarf. Saadiqah Saffodien

I felt naked. Saadiqah Saffodien

Saadiqah says she has since been contacted by a Home Affairs official, Sam Plaaitjies, to apologise and reassure her that it was a mistake, and not standard practice.

She says her ordeal reminded her of the Muslim SANDF officer, Major Fatima Isaacs who fought against a superior officer ordering her to remove her scarf.

Saadiqah will be pursuing a case.

Listen to the interview below: