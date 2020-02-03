[WATCH] Some Cape Town traffic officers can't parallel park

Today at 20:10 More than 56 000 fines issued as City clamps down on lawlessness Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Wayne Dyason

125 125

Today at 20:25 Bystander effect: Tour guide sees scary incident in CBD Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jonathon Muller

125 125

Today at 20:48 District Six land claimants restitution plan set to begin Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Shahied Ajam - Chairperson at District Six Working Committee

125 125

Today at 21:05 Hout Bay security app, Buzzer, open to all Capetonians Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Keri Cross - Hout Bay Resident at ...

125 125

Today at 21:15 Beautiful News feature: 4 stories of love and hope Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nella Etkind - Editorial assistant at Ginkgo Agency

125 125

Today at 21:25 REPLAY: Rhino poaching on the decline, according to Department of Environmental Affairs stats Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Bonne De Bod

Bonné de Bod - Presenter at Stroop (film)

125 125

Today at 21:30 Personal development - emotional and financial motivation for 2020 Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Susanna Kennedy

125 125

Tomorrow at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

125 125

Tomorrow at 06:25 Capetonians observed collecting water from City park Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

125 125

Tomorrow at 06:45 Electronic obsolescence: WhatsApp no longer compatible with older phones Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Keith Anderson - CEO at E-Waste Association of South Africa (eWasa)

125 125

Tomorrow at 07:56 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Jean-Jacques Cornish

Leanne De Bassompierre

125 125

Tomorrow at 08:21 Smart water heaters Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Thinus Booysen - Senior Lecturer in the Dept of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at University of Stellenbosch

125 125

Tomorrow at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Tomorrow at 09:50 Latest on CorornaVirus Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Professor Wolfgang Preiser - Head of Virology at Stellenbosch University

125 125

Tomorrow at 10:08 Latest US Trump and Caucus meeting Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick

125 125

Tomorrow at 11:05 Health and Wellness-How to Be Happy at Work Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Babar Dharani associate of the Allan Gray Centre for Values-Based Leadership at the UCT Graduate School of Business.

125 125

Tomorrow at 11:32 Brain of Capetalk and Travel Feature Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125