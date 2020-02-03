Sars Comissioner ramping up data analysis and tech to hike tax collections

After the Sars woes under Tom Moyane and a dip in revenue, in an effort to get the country's revenue gatherer back on track, it's new boss, in place since March 2019, Edward Kieswetter, is turning to tech, and embarking on a massive recruitment drive.

Kieswetter chats to Refilwe Moloto about the revenue service's new plans.

To what does he attribute the slow down in tax collections, asks Refilwe?

He says the economic slowdown has a huge impact on collections.

But he cites other issues that impact collections.

One is public confidence, he says

Clearly what has happened in government and in Sars over the last number of years has gone a long way to eroding that public confidence. Edward Kieswetter, Sars Commissioner

When the public sees such levels of corruption, they feel morally justified to fiddle and even withhold their taxes. Edward Kieswetter, Sars Commissioner

But the other factor he cites is the unfortunate proliferation of syndicated criminal activities.

In our estimation, it is eroding tens of billions of rands that should be in the fiscus. Edward Kieswetter, Sars Commissioner

The capability in Sars has also been severely negatively impacted, he adds.

So we are not optimally positioned to enforce the laws and the acts that we are intended to, and so we are working very hard to rebuild both the soft and the hard infrastructural Sars so we can operate at the level required. Edward Kieswetter, Sars Commissioner

Sars has access to enormous volumes of data which is still at an early stage of having the capability to process, explains Kieswetter.

We have the data available to see whether how many cars, properties an individual has and then correlate that to the declarations and disclosures they make. Edward Kieswetter, Sars Commissioner

There are two important areas Sars will be focusing on.

One is employing a chief data scientist to professionalise data science within the service. Two is to provide technology to provide realtime online services.

The combination of data and technology improves exponentially our capability. Edward Kieswetter, Sars Commissioner

Listen to the interview below: