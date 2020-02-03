An energy company outside Eskom - more on Minister's bombshell
The 2020 Investing in African Mining Indaba is underway at the Cape Town International Convention Centre and it will continue until Thursday.
The investment conference brings together investors from all over the world to discuss the mining sector in Africa.
Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe opened the conference with quite a headline-grabbing statement - that government would rope in investors to start an energy generating company outside of Eskom.
We discuss this almost revolutionary new development with energy analyst Chris Yelland.
Information on this supposed proposal is very thin on the ground and when pressed for more details on the subject Jacob Mbele, the deputy director general for new energy, basically said look this is just an idea.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
Maintenance is very important - but one cannot expect miracles and suddenly turn around a poorly performing Eskom plant. Now... you can keep an old plant running for a long time... provided you treat it with tender love and care, but that's not what's needed now. Eskom needs plants that can be pushed hard.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
LIsten to the interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : An energy company outside Eskom - more on Minister's bombshell
