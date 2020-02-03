Woman takes Cape Town call centre to Labour Court over sexual harassment ordeal
A Cape Town woman is taking her former employer to the Labour Court after exposing a culture of sexual harassment that has left her and many other co-workers traumatised.
Lisa Koopman was forced to resign from her job at call centre agency DigiOutbound last year after enduring 16 months of sexual harassment, sexual assault, bullying, body-shaming and emotional abuse.
Koopman started working for DigiOutbound in October 2017 and says women were constantly harassed by male colleagues and managers - without any action from the HR department.
The 26-year-old says male colleagues often cornered women in the office in an attempt to grope them, press their genitals against them or make inappropriate sexual comments.
The men from DigiOutbound would come and press their penises against us.Lisa Koopman
For over an hour, a male colleague begged to touch my breasts.Lisa Koopman
Koopman says she rejected the R200,000 settlement offer made by DigiOutbound because she refuses to be silenced.
She says the settlement offer came with a gag order that would prohibit her from speaking about her ordeal.
If I took the money, I would have had to sign and say that I will not speak about what happened to me, what I witnessed and what's been happening to those around me.Lisa Koopman
How can I sleep at night knowing that I accepted money for being forced to keep quiet about the truth?Lisa Koopman
I chose to not be gagged by DigiOutbound because I need to tell my story.Lisa Koopman
She claims DigiOutbound management and HR staff turned a blind eye to the pervasive culture of harassment in the workplace.
According to Koopman, women were told that their complaints could jeopardise their career growth.
The men outnumbered the women and they sort of had this 'boys club' thing going. It was clear to me from day one.Lisa Koopman
We did not have the support of superiors when this was reported.Lisa Koopman
Each incident was reported to HR and 99% of the time it was me going to report it. HR and the company faile dto support us as women.Lisa Koopman
Many times the advice we received from HR, was to ignore them.Lisa Koopman
Despite her fears, Koopman says she has chosen to speak out and seek justice on behalf of her fellow co-workers who suffered alongside her.
Since going public with her story on Facebook, she says dozens of women have reached out sharing their own traumatic stories.
CapeTalk reached out to DigiOutbound for comment. The company declined to be interviewed on-air but sent a statement to the station.
In the statement, DigiOutbound claims it has dismissed 17 staff members - including the entire management team - as part of a business structure overhaul and cultural assessment of the company.
Listen to Lisa Koopman tell her story as well as the DigiOutbound statement read by Lester Kiewit:
