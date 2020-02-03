Obstetricians leaving SA as 'insurance premiums rise to a R1 million a year'
Refilwe speaks to Johannes van Waart, a council member of the South African Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (Sasog) about the situation.
Young doctors are leaving the country. It's not only because of the litigation although that is one of the big drivers.Johannes van Waart, Council member - Sasog
He says doctors have not become more negligent.
But now there is a perception in the legal community that any complication that occurs equates negligence - which it is not.Johannes van Waart, Council member - Sasog
A number of complications set in long before the baby is delivered, he explains.
Everyone goes after the obstetrician.Johannes van Waart, Council member - Sasog
The costs are driven up as gynaecologists have to pay extra insurance to ensure they can continue to practice obstetrics in private practice.
Those premiums are going up to about a million rand a year.Johannes van Waart, Council member - Sasog
This is making it very difficult to continue practicing and some leave or only continue with gynaecology, not obstetrics, he says.
Our legal system differs from other countries. We are practicing very good medicine and our doctors are getting great training. But their needs to be some legal reform.Johannes van Waart, Council member - Sasog
Claims in the public sector are enormous, he says.
In our country it was based on getting people who cannot afford it, to be able to defend themselves if something goes wrong.Johannes van Waart, Council member - Sasog
He explains that the number of claims in the private sector is not greater than the public sector, but the quantum of the claims is far higher.
Claims for cases of cerebral palsy births have risen from around R25 million to R80 million.
It is very attractive to the legal community because they get a percentage of the claim.Johannes van Waart, Council member - Sasog
Other factors causing doctors to leave South Africa is uncertainty about the National Health Insurance (NHI) as well as lack of support form the Health professionals Council, he says.
This is really disturbing for young doctors. I don't think they feel safe in their positions at the moment and we see that on a daily basis - young doctors who do not see a future here. And that is so sad.Johannes van Waart, Council member - Sasog
We need those young doctors because the system cannot function without good well-trained doctors that are here.Johannes van Waart, Council member - Sasog
There needs to be a reality check in the legal fraternity that all complications do not equate negligence.Johannes van Waart, Council member - Sasog
Listen to the interview below:
An obstetrician caller Peter in Tamboerskoof phoned in and confirmed the stress that they are under.
A few years ago the insurance was a few thousand a month. Now it is R1.3 million per annum.Peter, Caller
So your first 10 deliveries of the month are just towards paying your premium.Peter, Caller
