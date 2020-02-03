Eskom devising 'minimum impact' load shedding plan over next 18 months - COO

Eskom's chief operating officer (COO) Jan Oberholzer says the power utility is working on a load shedding plan that will have the least impact on South Africans and the economy.

Locals have been warned to brace themselves for increased rolling blackouts over the next 18 months, as Eskom implements a maintenance plan in an effort to overhaul its failing system.

Oberholzer says management is devising a plan on the most optimal way to implement load shedding while units are taken offline for planned maintenance.

We are in process to plan how we are going to do load shedding for minimum impact when it's required. Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

We will do our utmost to inform the public upfront. Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

Eskom has implemented stage 2 load shedding until Thursday morning, with a respite between 6am and 9am each day.

Eskom will be conducting philosophy maintenance on its coal fleet, a model that will see generating units serviced in strict adherence with prescribed maintenance schedules.

Oberholzer says that planned philosophy maintenance will help combat the cycle of unplanned breakdowns at Eskom.

After 18 months of philosophy maintenance, he says Eskom is expected to have enough generating capacity to stabilise the power supply.

It means that we will be able to, after 18 months, be in a situation where we have the reliability and predictability back on the majority of our units. We will still continue with philosophy maintenance [thereafter]. Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

We are going to identify units and we are going to concentrate initially on the units that will give us maximum benefit and return. It will be the big units. Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

Oberholzer claims that the old strategy of 'keeping the lights on at all costs' led to severe maintenance delays, compromising Ekom's infrastructure as a result.

It's now time to do the philosophy maintenance because, if we don't, the breakdowns will just continue and it will escalate. Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

We have to, at all time, ensure that we protect the integrity of our network. Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

