Eskom devising 'minimum impact' load shedding plan over next 18 months - COO
Eskom's chief operating officer (COO) Jan Oberholzer says the power utility is working on a load shedding plan that will have the least impact on South Africans and the economy.
Locals have been warned to brace themselves for increased rolling blackouts over the next 18 months, as Eskom implements a maintenance plan in an effort to overhaul its failing system.
RELATED: At least two years before Eskom grid gains long-term stability - COO
Oberholzer says management is devising a plan on the most optimal way to implement load shedding while units are taken offline for planned maintenance.
We are in process to plan how we are going to do load shedding for minimum impact when it's required.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
We will do our utmost to inform the public upfront.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
Eskom has implemented stage 2 load shedding until Thursday morning, with a respite between 6am and 9am each day.
RELATED: Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Eskom will be conducting philosophy maintenance on its coal fleet, a model that will see generating units serviced in strict adherence with prescribed maintenance schedules.
Oberholzer says that planned philosophy maintenance will help combat the cycle of unplanned breakdowns at Eskom.
After 18 months of philosophy maintenance, he says Eskom is expected to have enough generating capacity to stabilise the power supply.
It means that we will be able to, after 18 months, be in a situation where we have the reliability and predictability back on the majority of our units. We will still continue with philosophy maintenance [thereafter].Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
We are going to identify units and we are going to concentrate initially on the units that will give us maximum benefit and return. It will be the big units.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
Oberholzer claims that the old strategy of 'keeping the lights on at all costs' led to severe maintenance delays, compromising Ekom's infrastructure as a result.
It's now time to do the philosophy maintenance because, if we don't, the breakdowns will just continue and it will escalate.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
We have to, at all time, ensure that we protect the integrity of our network.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
Listen to the Eskom CEO on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Business
Why investing offshore may be top of mind and how to approach it
Who says offshore investments have to be complicated? Learn all there is to know about the basics of investing outside of SA.Read More
Sars Comissioner ramping up data analysis and tech to hike tax collections
South African Revenue Services Commissioner Edward Kieswetter weighs in on the state of tax collections in SA and tools ahead..Read More
Banks to play a role in driving the sustainability of natural resources
Now more than ever before, financial institutions can pave the way to more sustainable economies.Read More
ANC councillor slams Eskom for cutting off Soweto defaulters without warning
As Eskom battles to recover debt from electricity users, it has cut off more defaulting households in Soweto.Read More
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020
Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020.Read More
Cosatu says pension fund members must buy govt debt (Eskom in particular)
Losi says the trade union federation wants to ensure Eskom stays out of private hands.Read More
Development Bank of SA: We expect taxpayers - not SAA - to repay the R3.5bn loan
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield grills the DBSA’s Zodwa Mbele, who provides "a convoluted explanation if there ever was one".Read More
Coronavirus: How will drop in Chinese tourist numbers affect CT industry?
'Every single tourist matters.' Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy on the outlook for the peak international tourism season.Read More
The Death of Motoring: Millennials are falling out of love with cars
Generation Z never loved them in the first place. "I Uber or skateboard everywhere. I’m saving! It’s amazing," says Ryan McFadyen.Read More
We’ll know by 5pm if we must cut your power - but the risk is high, warns Eskom
UPDATE: Eskom says it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 9pm on Thursday night until 6am on Friday morning.Read More