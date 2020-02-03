Winde appoints 500 new cops to fight crime in Cape hotspots

500 new law enforcement officers have been appointed and will be deployed later this month to crime hot spots in Cape Town.

This forms part of the Western Cape government safety plan, which will see R1 billion dedicated to crime-fighting strategies each year over the next three years.

A total of 3,000 safety officers and 150 investigators will be trained and deployed over the next three years.

Winde says visible policing, combined with other resources such as neighbourhood watches, can have a major impact on crime levels in local communities.

Crime affects every single person in this province. It is our number one priority now. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We received 1,000 officers from SAPS in the last several months. And we've now got the first of our own officers being rolled out. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The first 500 officers signed their contracts this weekend. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Winde recently visited Glasgow, Scotland - once the crime capital of Europe - for insights into how they curbed crime in the port city and shares his findings with CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies.

