Chinese Ambassador says South Africans should stay in Wuhan

The ambassador reiterated a statement by South African Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize who on Friday said there was no need to repatriate South Africans living in China.

EWN reporter Mia Lindwque says Ambassador Lin Songtian emphasised that in Chinese culture they treat foreigners living there their own and have opened their doors for South Africans to receive assistance in terms of screening and medicine.

They say it is best for them to stay there and have condemned how America has reacted saying it is completely unnecessary to remove any citizen out of Wuhan specifically. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

There is a checklist carried out when anyone arrives in South Africa, reports Lindeque.

Listen to the interview below: