Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa adamant he wasn't pushed to resign
On Sunday, Mokgalapa announced that he will be resigning before the end of this month.
He's the second DA mayor to resign in Tshwane after his predecessor, Solly Msimanga, stepped down in February last year.
Despite reports claiming that DA leaders advised him to voluntarily step down, Mokgalapa denies bowing to pressure from his party.
His resignation follows the DA's preliminary internal probe into a recording of conversations and alleged sexual relations between him and former transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge.
In the clip, they were heard discussing their colleagues in the council and were allegedly engaged in a sexual act.
Last week, the DA’s federal executive decided that Mokgalapa would have to face a disciplinary hearing.
RELATED: Zille: Disciplinary hearing the next step for Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa
Mokgalapa says that his resignation is a selfless, altruistic decision in the interest of Tshwane residents.
In December, Mokgalapa was ousted through a motion of no confidence but held onto his job after the DA approached the courts.
The High Court in Pretoria ruled that all decisions made at that council sitting which removed him must be set aside pending a review process.
RELATED: Tshwane ANC wants mayor Stevens Mokgalapa fired over audio scandal
Mokgalapa says the political attempts to unseat him had hampered service delivery in the metro, something he can no longer allow.
I took a very conscious decision in the interest of the residents and the people of Tshwane.Stevens Mokgalapa, outgoing Tshwane mayor
It is in the interest of ensuring sustained service delivery that I step aside. There was no pushing or jumping ship.Stevens Mokgalapa, outgoing Tshwane mayor
This political football that has been happening under my name, blocking and undermining service delivery, is very much against the spirit of why I came to Tshwane.Stevens Mokgalapa, outgoing Tshwane mayor
Mokgalapa says the leaked audio recording was a private discussion which was disseminated for "political, malicious reasons."
Listen to the embattled mayor explain his decision:
More from Politics
'Mkhwebane has no leg to stand on in court bid to block her looming impeachment'
Embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will head to court in a bid to halt the parliamentary process that may see her axed.Read More
New homes to 'bring back culture of District Six with the stoep in the front'
Claimants forcibly removed decades back from the iconic area close to Cape Town CBD will finally have a place to call home.Read More
Sars Comissioner ramping up data analysis and tech to hike tax collections
South African Revenue Services Commissioner Edward Kieswetter weighs in on the state of tax collections in SA and tools ahead..Read More
'I felt naked' - Cape Town Muslim woman forced to remove headscarf for ID photo
Home Affairs has since contacted and apologised to Saadiqah Saffodien after she was told to remove her scarf.Read More
'We'll be restructuring top team and bring in new talent' - Eskom CEO De Ruyter
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter tells Bruce Whitfield that Eskom is in a crisis but can be fixed.Read More
ANC councillor slams Eskom for cutting off Soweto defaulters without warning
As Eskom battles to recover debt from electricity users, it has cut off more defaulting households in Soweto.Read More
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020
Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020.Read More
'President made a huge error in judgement in new Dep Public Protector hire'
DA's Glynnis Breytenbach comments on the appointment of Advocate Nompile Kholeka Gcaleka as Deputy Public Protector.Read More
[WATCH] 'It's an honour playing Poppie Nongena' - Clementine Mosimane
The veteran SA actress describes being part of bringing this true story of a Xhosa mother's trials during apartheid to life.Read More
Cosatu says pension fund members must buy govt debt (Eskom in particular)
Losi says the trade union federation wants to ensure Eskom stays out of private hands.Read More