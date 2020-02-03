Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa adamant he wasn't pushed to resign

On Sunday, Mokgalapa announced that he will be resigning before the end of this month.

He's the second DA mayor to resign in Tshwane after his predecessor, Solly Msimanga, stepped down in February last year.

Despite reports claiming that DA leaders advised him to voluntarily step down, Mokgalapa denies bowing to pressure from his party.

His resignation follows the DA's preliminary internal probe into a recording of conversations and alleged sexual relations between him and former transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge.

In the clip, they were heard discussing their colleagues in the council and were allegedly engaged in a sexual act.

Last week, the DA’s federal executive decided that Mokgalapa would have to face a disciplinary hearing.

RELATED: Zille: Disciplinary hearing the next step for Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa

Mokgalapa says that his resignation is a selfless, altruistic decision in the interest of Tshwane residents.

In December, Mokgalapa was ousted through a motion of no confidence but held onto his job after the DA approached the courts.

The High Court in Pretoria ruled that all decisions made at that council sitting which removed him must be set aside pending a review process.

RELATED: Tshwane ANC wants mayor Stevens Mokgalapa fired over audio scandal

Mokgalapa says the political attempts to unseat him had hampered service delivery in the metro, something he can no longer allow.

I took a very conscious decision in the interest of the residents and the people of Tshwane. Stevens Mokgalapa, outgoing Tshwane mayor

It is in the interest of ensuring sustained service delivery that I step aside. There was no pushing or jumping ship. Stevens Mokgalapa, outgoing Tshwane mayor

This political football that has been happening under my name, blocking and undermining service delivery, is very much against the spirit of why I came to Tshwane. Stevens Mokgalapa, outgoing Tshwane mayor

Mokgalapa says the leaked audio recording was a private discussion which was disseminated for "political, malicious reasons."

Listen to the embattled mayor explain his decision: