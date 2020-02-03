Poor public transport adds to Cape Town's traffic woes, says transport economist

Transport economist Prof Stephan Krygsman says Cape Town's inadequate public transport offering is largely to blame for congestion in the city.

In a survey of 416 cities, Cape Town ranks in 101st place with a 32% congestion rate, up by 1% from the previous year.

Capetioninas spend the equivalent of six days and 10 hours in traffic each year, according to the latest TomTom traffic index.

Krygsman claims that thousands of commuters who have given up on Cape Town's rail network are clogging up the road network.

The problem is there is no viable public transport alternative. Prof Stephan Krygsman, Associate Professor of Transport Economics - Stellenbosch University's Logistics Dept

The rail users have been bumped up to minibus taxis, the taxi users have been bumped to private cars. You've got all these cars trying to get into Cape Town at the same time. Prof Stephan Krygsman, Associate Professor of Transport Economics - Stellenbosch University's Logistics Dept

The N1 and N2 links are simply congested. There's no alternative. Prof Stephan Krygsman, Associate Professor of Transport Economics - Stellenbosch University's Logistics Dept

Krygsman says poor spatial planning and outdated work models compound the problem, leading to more traffic on the roads.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: