Reactions to "outside" energy player vary from jubilant to sceptical

The 2020 Investing in African Mining Indaba has kicked off in the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe opened the conference and said the government would rope in investors to start an energy generating company outside of Eskom.

The Money Show asked Henk Langenhoven, chief economist - Minerals Council of South Africa, for his views on the statement.

This is further confirmation of what the president had said at the business indaba, that they will do what it takes to get the supply of electricity back on track. The agreement that the mining sector can generate their own is a godsend. It's quite important that we get out of this hole. Henk Langenhoven, chief economist - Minerals Council of South Africa

It's going to take 9 months to 12 months before anything happens from the moment that we get permission. But we have to do something - we cannot handle two years of loadshedding. Henk Langenhoven, chief economist - Minerals Council of South Africa

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe speaks at the 2020 Mining Indaba held at the CTICC in Cape Town on 3 February 2020. Picture: @GwedeMantashe1/Twitter

Listen to the entire interview below.

