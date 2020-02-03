Rhino poaching on the decline, but that's not the full picture - conservationist
Rhino deaths dropped to 594 in 2019, compared to 769 killed in 2018.
The Department of Environmental Affairs released the latest figures on Monday, attributing the decline in rhino poaching to additional measures taken by the government.
Conservationist and documentary filmmaker Bonné de Bod says while the numbers are encouraging, the results of a rhino census are absent as an important indicator.
A rhino census provides the number of live rhinos left in the Kruger National Park and other areas.
De Bod says authorities have not been forthcoming with the figures from the rhino census.
De Bod, who produced and presented the award-winning wildlife documentary Stroop, says more transparency is needed about the remaining rhino population to get a more accurate picture of the situation.
Yes, it is important to know the number of rhinos poached, but more important than that is the number of live rhinos left. We have to look at the population as a whole.Bonné de Bod, conservationist and documentary filmmaker
The question is, is the current population size at net growth rate sufficient to conserve the species? We don't know this without those numbers.Bonné de Bod, conservationist and documentary filmmaker
We need more transparency about the rhino population number as a whole.Bonné de Bod, conservationist and documentary filmmaker
Listen to the in-depth discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
More from Local
'Mkhwebane has no leg to stand on in court bid to block her looming impeachment'
Embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will head to court in a bid to halt the parliamentary process that may see her axed.Read More
Teen suspect denies abducting two-month-old Khayelitsha twin as search continues
The search for abducted baby Kwahlelo Tiwane enters its third week while suspects linked to his disappearance maintain innocence.Read More
Poor public transport adds to Cape Town's traffic woes, says transport economist
Cape Town has the worst congestion levels in SA.Read More
Winde appoints 500 new cops to fight crime in Cape hotspots
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says tackling crime in the province is the number one priority for local government at the moment.Read More
Woman takes Cape Town call centre to Labour Court over sexual harassment ordeal
Lisa Koopman says she has not been able to step back into a corporate environment after the trauma she suffered at DigiOutbound.Read More
[WATCH] Some Cape Town traffic officers can't parallel park
A video of two traffic officers struggling to parallel park in the city has gone viral.Read More
'I felt naked' - Cape Town Muslim woman forced to remove headscarf for ID photo
Home Affairs has since contacted and apologised to Saadiqah Saffodien after she was told to remove her scarf.Read More
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020
Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020.Read More
City of CT to meet with claimants to plot 'broader vision for District Six'
The City's mayco member for spatial planning will meet with District Six land claimants to discuss the redesign of the area.Read More
Stellies SRC claims students weren't consulted on booze ban
SRC member Lwazi Pakade says students at Stellenbosch University don't believe that the res alcohol ban is the best solution.Read More