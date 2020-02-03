Rhino poaching on the decline, but that's not the full picture - conservationist

Rhino deaths dropped to 594 in 2019, compared to 769 killed in 2018.

The Department of Environmental Affairs released the latest figures on Monday, attributing the decline in rhino poaching to additional measures taken by the government.

Conservationist and documentary filmmaker Bonné de Bod says while the numbers are encouraging, the results of a rhino census are absent as an important indicator.

A rhino census provides the number of live rhinos left in the Kruger National Park and other areas.

De Bod says authorities have not been forthcoming with the figures from the rhino census.

De Bod, who produced and presented the award-winning wildlife documentary Stroop, says more transparency is needed about the remaining rhino population to get a more accurate picture of the situation.

Yes, it is important to know the number of rhinos poached, but more important than that is the number of live rhinos left. We have to look at the population as a whole. Bonné de Bod, conservationist and documentary filmmaker

The question is, is the current population size at net growth rate sufficient to conserve the species? We don't know this without those numbers. Bonné de Bod, conservationist and documentary filmmaker

We need more transparency about the rhino population number as a whole. Bonné de Bod, conservationist and documentary filmmaker

Listen to the in-depth discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson: