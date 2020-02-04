The cute and the clichéd - here are the best and worst of the week's ads
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asked Andy Rice, advertising and branding expert, for his favourite and his thumbs-down pick of the week.
Hero: Hyundai Sonata's "smart pahk" commercial fits nicely into hero of the week.
The 60-second ad features actors Chris Evans and John Krasinski, comedian Rachel Dratch and former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz.
All the famous and global brands are at the Super Bowl 2020 event and they're all saying look at me-look at me! Fox TV were charging 5.6 million dollars for a 30 second spot. There's a great commercial for google, most of the car brands are there, drinks....
but the one I like most was the one for Hyundai and their top-of- the-range Sonata.
It relies on a knowledge of American regional accents. It appears that the accent prevalent in Boston Massachusetts is very distinct. It very affectionately teases - so words like park become paahk.Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert
The insurance ad for 1life gets the zero of the week.
The Life insurer wanted to disrupt the cliché-driven category but it sounds awfully like other brands. It is pleasant enough to watch, but by setting themselves the objective of disrupting a clichéd category I think they ended up using the very issues that they were trying to get away from.Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert
Listen to the full interview about why these commercials work or fall flat, below.
