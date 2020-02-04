The cute and the clichéd - here are the best and worst of the week's ads

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:25
Songwriting Mentorship
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Theo Kemp - Executive Director at Jakes Gerwel Foundation
Tomorrow at 06:45
Wanderlust Wednesday : Mossel Bay Zipline
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Clinton Lerm - Director at Mossel Bay Zipline
Tomorrow at 07:07
Ramaphosa v Mhkwebane
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter
Tomorrow at 07:20
DA leadership race
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ongama Mtimka
Tomorrow at 07:52
Business Ignite Feedback
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:07
Wednesday Panel - stricter advertising codes for alcohol advertising
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aadielah Maker Diedericks - Regional coordinator at The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa)
Jeanette Visagie - Specialist consultant on advertising law at Adams & Adams
Tomorrow at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Tomorrow at 09:40
Potentially Dangerous changes to the Refugees ACT
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jessica Lawrence - Lawyer at Lawyers For Human Rights
Wayne Ncube
Tomorrow at 10:08
Deutshce-Welle
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:33
Travel Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:45
In studio 702 CEO' Paying it Forward-Sean Stegman-Cash Crusaders
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sean Stegmann - CEO at Cash Crusaders
Tomorrow at 11:05
SCIENCE AND TECH FEATURE: SA's first peer to per car rental service provides fleet management services
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sebastian Brokmann
Tomorrow at 11:32
IN Studio-Local Music Artiist: Nina Stamper
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nina Local Singer and Poet
Tomorrow at 11:45
Trendspotting
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Legal dagga becomes the fastest growing sector of the Canadian economy Dagga production is growing at 15% year-on-year. The industry added R82 billion to Canada’s GDP in November 2019. 4 February 2020 2:29 PM
Why investing offshore may be top of mind and how to approach it Who says offshore investments have to be complicated? Learn all there is to know about the basics of investing outside of SA. 3 February 2020 3:53 PM
Chinese Ambassador says South Africans should stay in Wuhan Ambassador Lin Songtian addressed a press conference on Monday morning in Pretoria. 3 February 2020 1:24 PM
View all World
You can still enter Cape Town Cycle Tour - registration deadline extended The 42nd Edition of the Cape Cycle Tour 2020, “ The World’s Biggest Timed Bicycle Race” is coming up on 8 March. 30 January 2020 12:36 PM
Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates Game on! Funnyman Trevor Noah has confirmed that he'll be playing in a curtain-raising celebrity doubles match alongside Rafael Na... 30 January 2020 10:38 AM
Meet Kirsten Landman, the first woman from Africa to finish Dakar rally on bike The Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia is the toughest motorsport race in the world. Landman describes her journey to the finish line. 28 January 2020 4:21 PM
View all Sport
Supra Mahumapelo stands by decision to defend Mkhwebane despite ANC disapproval Senior ANC leader Supra Mahumapelo says he doesn't regret declaring his support for embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. 4 February 2020 2:25 PM
Woolies suspends employee for wearing cultural wristband Mathapelo Nkopane was suspended last month by Woolworths in Blairgowrie, Johannesburg pending an investigation by the company. 4 February 2020 1:34 PM
'We can't say what's wrong. Jacob Zuma’s health is matter of national security' If Jacob Zuma fails to appear on 6 May, he will be arrested. Clement Manyathela interviews EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma. 4 February 2020 12:35 PM
View all Politics
Your perfectly good yet not-the-latest-model phone will soon be trash Perfectly good hardware is becoming rubbish because its software is obsolete, says Keith Anderson (E-Waste Association). 4 February 2020 2:09 PM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020 Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020. 31 January 2020 1:41 PM
The Death of Motoring: Millennials are falling out of love with cars Generation Z never loved them in the first place. "I Uber or skateboard everywhere. I’m saving! It’s amazing," says Ryan McFadyen. 30 January 2020 2:17 PM
View all Opinion
New kykNET reality show on a mission to mend broken relationships Is there a relationship that you want to give a second chance? This new TV programme could be the intervention you need. 4 February 2020 3:24 PM
Poignant Google Doodle marks late HIV/Aids activist Nkosi Johnson's birthday Nkosi Johnson, the young South African with HIV/AIDS who greatly influenced public perceptions of the pandemic died in 2001. 4 February 2020 11:58 AM
Hout Bay’s life saving panic/crime app now available elsewhere in Cape Town Can’t afford private security? Download "Buzzer", it's free and alerts responders and residents in your exact location. 4 February 2020 11:14 AM
View all Local
Obstetricians leaving SA as 'insurance premiums rise to a R1 million a year' South African Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists are concerned about the dilemma, says council member Johannes van Waart 3 February 2020 10:39 AM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020 Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020. 31 January 2020 1:41 PM
[WATCH] 'It's an honour playing Poppie Nongena' - Clementine Mosimane The veteran SA actress describes being part of bringing this true story of a Xhosa mother's trials during apartheid to life. 31 January 2020 1:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Africa business focus: The Lagos revolution and good news from Ghana From Lagos to locusts and local, we discuss news highlights from around the continent. 4 February 2020 8:23 PM
The cute and the clichéd - here are the best and worst of the week's ads Hyundai Sonata's "smart pahk" commercial wins hands down... or should one rather say hands-free. 4 February 2020 7:57 PM
Energy sector still in the dark on proposed 'second electricity company' The energy sector needs clarity on the structure of a proposed second generating company outside of Eskom. 4 February 2020 7:46 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

The cute and the clichéd - here are the best and worst of the week's ads

4 February 2020 7:57 PM
by
Tags:
Advertising expert Andy Rice
heroes and zeros
2020 Mining Indaba
Hyundai Sonata's "smart pahk" commercial wins hands down... or should one rather say hands-free.

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asked Andy Rice, advertising and branding expert, for his favourite and his thumbs-down pick of the week.

Hero: Hyundai Sonata's "smart pahk" commercial fits nicely into hero of the week.

The 60-second ad features actors Chris Evans and John Krasinski, comedian Rachel Dratch and former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz.

All the famous and global brands are at the Super Bowl 2020 event and they're all saying look at me-look at me! Fox TV were charging 5.6 million dollars for a 30 second spot. There's a great commercial for google, most of the car brands are there, drinks....

but the one I like most was the one for Hyundai and their top-of- the-range Sonata.

It relies on a knowledge of American regional accents. It appears that the accent prevalent in Boston Massachusetts is very distinct. It very affectionately teases - so words like park become paahk.

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

The insurance ad for 1life gets the zero of the week.

The Life insurer wanted to disrupt the cliché-driven category but it sounds awfully like other brands. It is pleasant enough to watch, but by setting themselves the objective of disrupting a clichéd category I think they ended up using the very issues that they were trying to get away from.

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Listen to the full interview about why these commercials work or fall flat, below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : The cute and the clichéd - here are the best and worst of the week's ads


4 February 2020 7:57 PM
by
Tags:
Advertising expert Andy Rice
heroes and zeros
2020 Mining Indaba

More from But does it work?

download-8jpg

Which commercials gave bang for buck and which ones bummed this week?

28 January 2020 8:05 PM

An advertising and branding expert chooses his favourite and least favourite advertisements of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

flight-centre-the-herald-sunpng

The worst and the best advertisements this week

21 January 2020 8:00 PM

Andy Rice shares his choice of advertisements that were heroes and zeros this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nandos-adjpg

[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL!

27 November 2019 12:17 PM

You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

McDonald's

Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously?

6 November 2019 11:19 AM

What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nivea men after shave

Nivea men’s 'manly, butch' new TV ad is 'corny as hell, clichéd, uninspiring'

30 October 2019 12:34 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice runs out of adjectives to describe how awful Nivea men’s new TV advert is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Checkers supermarket

Checkers is steadily moving upmarket. And it’s working

23 October 2019 12:30 PM

Checkers is getting "better and better", says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

yves-saint-laurent-condomjpg

Yves Saint Laurent starts selling designer condoms for R95 a pop

16 October 2019 2:51 PM

Some things in life just don’t need a “designer” counterpart, reckons branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sasol-glug-glug-youtube-screengrabpng

[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list)

9 October 2019 1:02 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190718-peter-moyo-edjpg

Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day

2 October 2019 2:48 PM

Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

burger-king-bacon-kingpng

Burger King rebrands as Bacon King (but drops 'ham' from the word 'hamburger')

18 September 2019 11:40 AM

"They seem to have succumbed to consumer pressure," says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Running community left to speculate as Two Oceans remains silent on allegations

Sport Local

'We can't say what's wrong. Jacob Zuma’s health is matter of national security'

Local Politics

Your perfectly good yet not-the-latest-model phone will soon be trash

Business Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

De Lille: Govt depts & municipalities to pay Eskom directly

4 February 2020 7:59 PM

Proteas draw first blood in ODI series as they trounce England by 7 wickets

4 February 2020 7:43 PM

NPA ‘not surprised’ by Aubrey Manaka’s not guilty plea

4 February 2020 7:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA