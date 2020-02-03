Teen suspect denies abducting two-month-old Khayelitsha twin as search continues

Two-month-old baby Kwahlelo, a twin boy, was kidnapped in Parow last month by a woman who allegedly posed as a social worker.

There's still no concrete information regarding the baby's whereabouts.

Karabo Tau is one of two suspects who've been nabbed in connection with the infant's disappearance, reports EWN's Lauren Isaacs.

It's alleged that the 18-year-old approached the Tiwane family and identified herself as Monica, a social worker from the area.

RELATED: Police search for twin baby boy abducted by fake social worker

Tau, who is a high school pupil, maintains she had nothing to do with the kidnapping and insists she was in class at the time it happened.

Tau claims that CCTV footage places her at a different location at the time of the abduction.

A second suspect made a brief appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday. He also claims he is innocent.

Both the accused are maintaining that they had nothing to do with baby Kwahlelo's disappearance. Lauren Isaacs, EWN reporter

Tau's supporters have been gathering in court and they insist that she's innocent.

A social media account and online petition have also been created calling for her release.

Meanwhile, baby Kwahlelo's mother, Asanda Tiwane, has previously testified in court insisting that Tau is the woman who took her baby.

Community members claim that the same high school learner came to several other homes in Makhaza posing as a social worker.

People living in Makhaza in Khayelitsha say that the same young woman came to a number of them posing as a social worker explaining that she had food parcels and vouchers to offer them. Lauren Isaacs, EWN reporter

They genuinely believed her and trusted this woman. People in the Khayelitsha community are angry. Lauren Isaacs, EWN reporter

At the same time, a spokesperson for the Tiwane family says the missing baby's family are desperate for closure.

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: