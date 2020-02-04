Energy sector still in the dark on proposed 'second electricity company'
Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe opened the Mining Indaba on Monday and said the government would rope in investors to start an ''energy generating company outside of Eskom''.
But the Energy sector needs clarity on the structure of the proposed second generating company - and whether it would be state or privately owned.
Andrew Lane, Energy Resources and Industrials Leader at Deloitte Africa, elaborates.
I can't really comment on what led up to him to make the announcement - but certainly that mining companies would be allowed to self-generate their own electricity was well-received and also the announcement that he was looking to start a second generating company.Andrew Lane, Energy Resources and Industrials Leader - Deloitte Africa
A private operator would be great - but I agree - it's unlikely.Andrew Lane, Energy Resources and Industrials Leader- Deloitte Africa
Listen to the full interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Energy sector still in the dark on proposed 'second electricity company'
