'Mkhwebane has no leg to stand on in court bid to block her looming impeachment'

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:10
More than 56 000 fines issued as City clamps down on lawlessness
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wayne Dyason
Today at 20:25
Bystander effect: Tour guide sees scary incident in CBD
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonathon Muller
Today at 20:48
District Six land claimants restitution plan set to begin
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shahied Ajam - Chairperson at District Six Working Committee
Today at 21:05
Hout Bay security app, Buzzer, open to all Capetonians
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Keri Cross - Hout Bay Resident at ...
Today at 21:15
Beautiful News feature: 4 stories of love and hope
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nella Etkind - Editorial assistant at Ginkgo Agency
Today at 21:25
REPLAY: Rhino poaching on the decline, according to Department of Environmental Affairs stats
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bonne De Bod
Bonné de Bod - Presenter at Stroop (film)
Today at 21:30
Personal development - emotional and financial motivation for 2020
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Susanna Kennedy
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:25
Capetonians observed collecting water from City park
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 06:45
Electronic obsolescence: WhatsApp no longer compatible with older phones
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Keith Anderson - CEO at E-Waste Association of South Africa (eWasa)
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:21
Smart water heaters
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Thinus Booysen - Senior Lecturer in the Dept of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at University of Stellenbosch
Tomorrow at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Tomorrow at 09:50
Latest on CorornaVirus
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Wolfgang Preiser - Head of Virology at Stellenbosch University
Tomorrow at 10:08
Latest US Trump and Caucus meeting
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Tomorrow at 11:05
Health and Wellness-How to Be Happy at Work
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Babar Dharani associate of the Allan Gray Centre for Values-Based Leadership at the UCT Graduate School of Business.
Tomorrow at 11:32
Brain of Capetalk and Travel Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:45
AD Feature with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Why investing offshore may be top of mind and how to approach it Who says offshore investments have to be complicated? Learn all there is to know about the basics of investing outside of SA. 3 February 2020 3:53 PM
Chinese Ambassador says South Africans should stay in Wuhan Ambassador Lin Songtian addressed a press conference on Monday morning in Pretoria. 3 February 2020 1:24 PM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020 Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020. 31 January 2020 1:41 PM
View all World
You can still enter Cape Town Cycle Tour - registration deadline extended The 42nd Edition of the Cape Cycle Tour 2020, “ The World’s Biggest Timed Bicycle Race” is coming up on 8 March. 30 January 2020 12:36 PM
Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates Game on! Funnyman Trevor Noah has confirmed that he'll be playing in a curtain-raising celebrity doubles match alongside Rafael Na... 30 January 2020 10:38 AM
Meet Kirsten Landman, the first woman from Africa to finish Dakar rally on bike The Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia is the toughest motorsport race in the world. Landman describes her journey to the finish line. 28 January 2020 4:21 PM
View all Sport
Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa adamant he wasn't pushed to resign Embattled Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa is adamant that his party did not force him to announce his resignation. 3 February 2020 2:04 PM
New homes to 'bring back culture of District Six with the stoep in the front' Claimants forcibly removed decades back from the iconic area close to Cape Town CBD will finally have a place to call home. 3 February 2020 11:36 AM
'We'll be restructuring top team and bring in new talent' - Eskom CEO De Ruyter Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter tells Bruce Whitfield that Eskom is in a crisis but can be fixed. 31 January 2020 6:37 PM
View all Politics
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020 Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020. 31 January 2020 1:41 PM
The Death of Motoring: Millennials are falling out of love with cars Generation Z never loved them in the first place. "I Uber or skateboard everywhere. I’m saving! It’s amazing," says Ryan McFadyen. 30 January 2020 2:17 PM
'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth' The state can easily turn masses of South Africans into property owners, says Propertiq cofounder Brian Azizollahoff. 30 January 2020 10:14 AM
View all Opinion
'Mkhwebane has no leg to stand on in court bid to block her looming impeachment' Embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will head to court in a bid to halt the parliamentary process that may see her axed. 3 February 2020 5:46 PM
Teen suspect denies abducting two-month-old Khayelitsha twin as search continues The search for abducted baby Kwahlelo Tiwane enters its third week while suspects linked to his disappearance maintain innocence. 3 February 2020 5:07 PM
Rhino poaching on the decline, but that's not the full picture - conservationist South Africa is slowly turning the tide against rhino poaching, according to the latest government statistics. 3 February 2020 4:07 PM
View all Local
Obstetricians leaving SA as 'insurance premiums rise to a R1 million a year' South African Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists are concerned about the dilemma, says council member Johannes van Waart 3 February 2020 10:39 AM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020 Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020. 31 January 2020 1:41 PM
[WATCH] 'It's an honour playing Poppie Nongena' - Clementine Mosimane The veteran SA actress describes being part of bringing this true story of a Xhosa mother's trials during apartheid to life. 31 January 2020 1:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local
arrow_forward
Politics

'Mkhwebane has no leg to stand on in court bid to block her looming impeachment'

3 February 2020 5:46 PM
by
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Cathy Powell
Public Protector Busiswe Mkhwebane
Embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will head to court in a bid to halt the parliamentary process that may see her axed.

Mkhwebane wants to halt the parliamentary process to investigate her fitness to hold office - a process that could lead to her removed.

She says she is finalising papers to challenge the national assembly's process as the proceedings are unconstitutional and unlawful.

She'll be using taxpayers money to fight her legal battle for survival.

RELATED: Hawks 'shocked' by Public Protector Mkhwebane's accusations

Public law expert Dr Cathy Powell says Mkhwebane doesn't stand a chance.

According to Powell, Mkhwebane's court challenge has no real prospect of success.

Powell believes that the public protector could be using the court application as a stalling tactic or in a bid to garner public sympathy.

I'm not sure whether Mkhwebane is being clueless or whether this is a slightly more strategic step in which she makes an argument that she knows is going to fail

Dr Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town 

She does not have the right to determine what process Parliament can take up to go through its Constitutional duty of impeaching her.

Dr Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town 

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


3 February 2020 5:46 PM
by
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Cathy Powell
Public Protector Busiswe Mkhwebane

More from Local

kwahlelo-tiwane-twin-boy-abductedjpg

Teen suspect denies abducting two-month-old Khayelitsha twin as search continues

3 February 2020 5:07 PM

The search for abducted baby Kwahlelo Tiwane enters its third week while suspects linked to his disappearance maintain innocence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black rhinoceros endangered conservation 123rfpolitics 123rflifestyle 123rf

Rhino poaching on the decline, but that's not the full picture - conservationist

3 February 2020 4:07 PM

South Africa is slowly turning the tide against rhino poaching, according to the latest government statistics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rush hour traffic cars highway 123rftraffic 123rf

Poor public transport adds to Cape Town's traffic woes, says transport economist

3 February 2020 3:02 PM

Cape Town has the worst congestion levels in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180912 Rail Safety 1

Winde appoints 500 new cops to fight crime in Cape hotspots

3 February 2020 1:29 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says tackling crime in the province is the number one priority for local government at the moment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hands-desk-office-working-computerjpg

Woman takes Cape Town call centre to Labour Court over sexual harassment ordeal

3 February 2020 11:18 AM

Lisa Koopman says she has not been able to step back into a corporate environment after the trauma she suffered at DigiOutbound.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-02-03-at-75740-ampng

[WATCH] Some Cape Town traffic officers can't parallel park

3 February 2020 7:57 AM

A video of two traffic officers struggling to parallel park in the city has gone viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Muslim woman wearing hijab scarf at laptop 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness 123rf

'I felt naked' - Cape Town Muslim woman forced to remove headscarf for ID photo

3 February 2020 7:55 AM

Home Affairs has since contacted and apologised to Saadiqah Saffodien after she was told to remove her scarf.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retro radio wireless broadcasting 123rflifestyle 123rf

10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020

31 January 2020 1:41 PM

Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

15042019 District Six 2019 02

City of CT to meet with claimants to plot 'broader vision for District Six'

31 January 2020 12:32 PM

The City's mayco member for spatial planning will meet with District Six land claimants to discuss the redesign of the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

adults-alcohol-alcoholic-beverage-1304473jpg

​Stellies SRC claims students weren't consulted on booze ban

31 January 2020 10:25 AM

SRC member Lwazi Pakade says students at Stellenbosch University don't believe that the res alcohol ban is the best solution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Stevens Mokgalapa

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa adamant he wasn't pushed to resign

3 February 2020 2:04 PM

Embattled Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa is adamant that his party did not force him to announce his resignation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160217d61AH3.jpg

New homes to 'bring back culture of District Six with the stoep in the front'

3 February 2020 11:36 AM

Claimants forcibly removed decades back from the iconic area close to Cape Town CBD will finally have a place to call home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190327edwardjpg

Sars Comissioner ramping up data analysis and tech to hike tax collections

3 February 2020 8:38 AM

South African Revenue Services Commissioner Edward Kieswetter weighs in on the state of tax collections in SA and tools ahead..

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Muslim woman wearing hijab scarf at laptop 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness 123rf

'I felt naked' - Cape Town Muslim woman forced to remove headscarf for ID photo

3 February 2020 7:55 AM

Home Affairs has since contacted and apologised to Saadiqah Saffodien after she was told to remove her scarf.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200131andregif

'We'll be restructuring top team and bring in new talent' - Eskom CEO De Ruyter

31 January 2020 6:37 PM

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter tells Bruce Whitfield that Eskom is in a crisis but can be fixed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Soweto township Johannesburg view 123rflocal 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

ANC councillor slams Eskom for cutting off Soweto defaulters without warning

31 January 2020 2:36 PM

As Eskom battles to recover debt from electricity users, it has cut off more defaulting households in Soweto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retro radio wireless broadcasting 123rflifestyle 123rf

10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020

31 January 2020 1:41 PM

Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kholeka Gcaleka

'President made a huge error in judgement in new Dep Public Protector hire'

31 January 2020 1:31 PM

DA's Glynnis Breytenbach comments on the appointment of Advocate Nompile Kholeka Gcaleka as Deputy Public Protector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

clementine-mosimane-and-refilwe-molotojpeg

[WATCH] 'It's an honour playing Poppie Nongena' - Clementine Mosimane

31 January 2020 1:18 PM

The veteran SA actress describes being part of bringing this true story of a Xhosa mother's trials during apartheid to life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eskom-logojfif

Cosatu says pension fund members must buy govt debt (Eskom in particular)

31 January 2020 12:51 PM

Losi says the trade union federation wants to ensure Eskom stays out of private hands.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'I felt naked' - Cape Town Muslim woman forced to remove headscarf for ID photo

Politics Local

[WATCH] Some Cape Town traffic officers can't parallel park

Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

EWN Highlights

Coronavirus: It’s best for S. Africans to stay in China, says ambassador

3 February 2020 5:43 PM

Petrol price drops by 13c/litre this Wednesday

3 February 2020 4:33 PM

Eskom halts load shedding for 2 hours to ease traffic congestion

3 February 2020 3:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA