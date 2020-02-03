'Mkhwebane has no leg to stand on in court bid to block her looming impeachment'

Mkhwebane wants to halt the parliamentary process to investigate her fitness to hold office - a process that could lead to her removed.

She says she is finalising papers to challenge the national assembly's process as the proceedings are unconstitutional and unlawful.

She'll be using taxpayers money to fight her legal battle for survival.

RELATED: Hawks 'shocked' by Public Protector Mkhwebane's accusations

Public law expert Dr Cathy Powell says Mkhwebane doesn't stand a chance.

According to Powell, Mkhwebane's court challenge has no real prospect of success.

Powell believes that the public protector could be using the court application as a stalling tactic or in a bid to garner public sympathy.

I'm not sure whether Mkhwebane is being clueless or whether this is a slightly more strategic step in which she makes an argument that she knows is going to fail Dr Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town

She does not have the right to determine what process Parliament can take up to go through its Constitutional duty of impeaching her. Dr Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: