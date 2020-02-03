Tito Mboweni's fun dagga tweet - let's separate the wheat from the chaff
Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo gives his sober assessment of finance minister Tito Mboweni's Twitter post today about growing a particular plant on his farm.
It's difficult to put a figure on it - to say it 's worth this much. There is a case for marijuana to be liberalised. I think there could be real economic opportunities on an industrial scale - and medicinal. Also the areas that can benefit from it - the former Transkei, parts of Limpopo, KZN. Once we have refined the regulations. Getting a licence can cost you as much as 300-thousand rand, so small-scale farmers may not have access to that. I think we need more groundwork.Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist
Legalize it, don’t criminalize it!! pic.twitter.com/sCWUoJFVn3— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 2, 2020
Listen to the sound clip below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : Tito Mboweni's fun dagga tweet - let's separate the wheat from the chaff
More from Business
Reactions to "outside" energy player vary from jubilant to sceptical
The 26th Investing in African Mining Indaba has started in Cape Town, with a statement about an energy generator outside Eskom.Read More
An energy company outside Eskom - more on Minister's bombshell
News that government would rope in investors to start a generating company outside of Eskom, grabbed headlines today.Read More
Why investing offshore may be top of mind and how to approach it
Who says offshore investments have to be complicated? Learn all there is to know about the basics of investing outside of SA.Read More
Eskom devising 'minimum impact' load shedding plan over next 18 months - COO
South Africans can expect rolling blackouts to continue over the next 18 months, as Eskom implements an overdue maintenance drive.Read More
Sars Comissioner ramping up data analysis and tech to hike tax collections
South African Revenue Services Commissioner Edward Kieswetter weighs in on the state of tax collections in SA and tools ahead..Read More
Banks to play a role in driving the sustainability of natural resources
Now more than ever before, financial institutions can pave the way to more sustainable economies.Read More
ANC councillor slams Eskom for cutting off Soweto defaulters without warning
As Eskom battles to recover debt from electricity users, it has cut off more defaulting households in Soweto.Read More
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020
Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020.Read More
Cosatu says pension fund members must buy govt debt (Eskom in particular)
Losi says the trade union federation wants to ensure Eskom stays out of private hands.Read More
Development Bank of SA: We expect taxpayers - not SAA - to repay the R3.5bn loan
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield grills the DBSA’s Zodwa Mbele, who provides "a convoluted explanation if there ever was one".Read More