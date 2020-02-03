Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Tito Mboweni's fun dagga tweet - let's separate the wheat from the chaff

3 February 2020 7:50 PM
Dagga
Marijuana
finance minister tito mboweni
Tito Mboweni has sent out a fun tweet about "stuff" growing on his farm. How high should our hopes be for the dagga industry?

Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo gives his sober assessment of finance minister Tito Mboweni's Twitter post today about growing a particular plant on his farm.

It's difficult to put a figure on it - to say it 's worth this much. There is a case for marijuana to be liberalised. I think there could be real economic opportunities on an industrial scale - and medicinal. Also the areas that can benefit from it - the former Transkei, parts of Limpopo, KZN. Once we have refined the regulations. Getting a licence can cost you as much as 300-thousand rand, so small-scale farmers may not have access to that. I think we need more groundwork.

Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist

Listen to the sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Tito Mboweni's fun dagga tweet - let's separate the wheat from the chaff


Dagga
Marijuana
finance minister tito mboweni

