Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo gives his sober assessment of finance minister Tito Mboweni's Twitter post today about growing a particular plant on his farm.

It's difficult to put a figure on it - to say it 's worth this much. There is a case for marijuana to be liberalised. I think there could be real economic opportunities on an industrial scale - and medicinal. Also the areas that can benefit from it - the former Transkei, parts of Limpopo, KZN. Once we have refined the regulations. Getting a licence can cost you as much as 300-thousand rand, so small-scale farmers may not have access to that. I think we need more groundwork. Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist

This article first appeared on 702 : Tito Mboweni's fun dagga tweet - let's separate the wheat from the chaff