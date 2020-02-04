Large HIV vaccine trial scrapped in SA

The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism broke the news that South Africa is scrapping one of the largest and most advanced-ever HIV vaccine trials to be undertaken.

It has been found to be ineffective in protecting against HIV infection.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation and one of the lead researchers.

5 400 people enrolled in the trial at 14 sites across South Africa.

It was good science but we know now that this vaccine won't do the job. Dr Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy director - Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

She says there is no evidence of harm.

It will have no adverse effects on participants which is a relief. Dr Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy director - Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

The vaccine was based on one used in a Thai study published in 2009, but had a new booster and had been specially formulated for the HIV strains most common to South Africa. Unfortunately, the results show the vaccine did not affect the rate of infection.

Bekker says it raises questions to be investigated as to why the vaccine had some efficacy in the Thai case but not in South Africa.

Listen to the interview below: