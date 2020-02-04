'UWC will never refuse to register a student because of debt'

The University of the Western Cape has become the latest campus to erupt in protests as students make demands relating to their fees, admissions, and debt.

On Monday, a group of students led by the SRC shut down classes and called for the start of the academic year to be delayed by a week.

UWC SRC chairperson Sasha Douglas told reporters clearance and registration for 2020 had been delayed by Student Credit Management's (SCM) insistence to refuse bulk clearance of students. Other issues include a lack of suitable accommodation for students.

But UWC's Gasant Abarder says they were left surprised at the protest as they had been in discussions with various groups including the SRC, about the issues on campus.

The protest at UWC follows a week of protests at a number of public universities after the SA Union of Students called for a national shut down of universities while their demands relating to student fees and debt were addressed.

Refilwe Moloto talks to UWC Media Manager Gasant Abarder about the latest developments. He says every university has its own set of unique issues.

There was an undertaking on Sunday by the minister who met with the student unions to resolve this issue. Gasant Abarder, Media Manager - UWC

The University of the Western Cape - and I am being quoted on live radio here - will never refuse to register a student because of student debt. We pride ourselves in terms of access. Gasant Abarder, Media Manager - UWC

He reiterates that the university's student credit management works very hard to advise students on how to deal with circumstances around these issues.

The SRC's call for blanket clearances can't be done because there are cases where people have failed their year and we can't just give blanket clearances for people to register. Gasant Abarder, Media Manager - UWC

The university is open from the 6 February and all these administrative issues need to be resolved so that the academic year is not delayed, he says.

It cannot be delayed by a week. Gasant Abarder, Media Manager - UWC

Abarder says last week saw the beginning of Orientation Week.

We saw thousands of bright-eyed bushy-tailed students keen to get stuck in...wearing our 60th-anniversary t-shirts. So it's a little bit disheartening that a small group of students who are taking up these issues when they were part and parcel of the discussions about registration and clearances - as well as accommodation. Gasant Abarder, Media Manager - UWC

He says its business as usual at the university.

I think the majority of the university just wants to crack on with things. The university does everything in its power to keep students safe. Gasant Abarder, Media Manager - UWC

He says the police are monitoring the situation.

