'UWC protesters lay under our cars, chased us out of classes and restaurants'
The University of the Western Cape has become the latest campus to erupt in protests as students make demands relating to their fees, admissions, and debt.
Michaela, a student at the university, describes to Refuilwe Moloto the situation at the university so far this week.
This morning upon trying to enter the campus, there were some protesters who lay under our tyres actually stopping us from coming into campus.Michaela, Caller - UWC student
She says there are protests every day.
Welcome to UWC . Shutdown has started already pic.twitter.com/q6EsWsMAeP— SHAMISO (@kamekhazi) February 3, 2020
Yesterday they were kicking people out of classes, kicking people out of restaurants on campus, protesting about their housing. And I am so sympathetic to them, I do understand where they are coming from, but as a student, they are disrupting my education.Michaela, Caller - UWC student
She says she has been unable to register for university die to the protesters' actions.
They are very intimidating because they are a large group. They can fill our cafeteria...and if you don't listen to them, or if you try to take pictures or video, they do try and get a bit violent sometimes.Michaela, Caller - UWC student
Despite UWC Media Manager Gasant Abarder's earlier claims, Michaela says she has not seen any security.
RELATED: 'UWC will never refuse to register a student because of debt'
There's one car that I see standing, but there is nobody there to protect us.Michaela, Caller - UWC student
Listen to the interview below:
