Cape Town doctor labels ideal C-section rate 'obstetric garbage'

In the last two decades, the C-section rate has increased dramatically.

Obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Peter de Jong says a "gold standard" for the rate of C-sections cannot be established in South Africa.

In a paper looking into cesarean-delivery, Dr De Jong dismisses the 15% C-section rate proposed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

You cannot say that we should have a 15% C-section rate because that is obstetric garbage. Dr Peter de Jong, obstetrician and gynaecologist

There is no gold standard of what the [C-section] rate should be. Dr Peter de Jong, obstetrician and gynaecologist

Dr De Jong argues that many factors drive the C-section rate, including progress in obstetrics and neonatology, a rise in HIV infection rates, the fear of litigation, and other factors.

He explains that the increased cost of liability insurance, coupled with the growing trend of legal claims, makes doctors more reluctant to perform risky natural births.

RELATED: Obstetricians leaving SA as 'insurance premiums rise to a R1 million a year'

Dr De Jong advises that high-risk patients include women with breached babies, those expecting twins or multiples, premature babies and women who are HIV positive.

When you are dealing with high-risk patients and high-risk populations, you have to do more C-sections. Dr Peter de Jong, obstetrician and gynaecologist

The vast majority of C-sections are in the patients best interest. There is the case for convenience, but that is the minority. Dr Peter de Jong, obstetrician and gynaecologist

While he says women cannot be coerced into C-sections, he maintains that women should have the right to undergo an elective C-section, given that there is informed consent.

A normal vaginal delivery is not necessarily without danger. We are forced to [get] consent before a normal vaginal delivery because of the complications that arise. Dr Peter de Jong, obstetrician and gynaecologist

Everybody who needs one, every baby who requires one, should have access to one. Dr Peter de Jong, obstetrician and gynaecologist

Listen to the fascinating discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: