Home Affairs takes official to task for forcing Muslim woman to remove headscarf

On Monday Capetonian Saadiqah Saffodien described how when she `applied for her new identification card at Home Affairs office in Cape Town, she was told to take off her headscarf for her photograph

She was soon after contacted by the Department of Home Affairs Western Cape District Coordinator, Sam Plaaitjies, to apologise and reassure her that it was a mistake, and not standard practice.

Plaaitjies joins Refilwe Moloto to explain what happened.

It is an unfortunate incident and it should never have happened. The official was wrong to have requested the client to remove her head covering. In fact, we have a clear policy on that. Sam Plaaitjies, Western Cape District Coordinator - Department of Home Affairs

He says the matter has been handed over to the office manager for Cape Town.

Corrective measures are being implemented against the official, during which time the official will have the right to state her case. Sam Plaaitjies, Western Cape District Coordinator - Department of Home Affairs

He says they are engaged in the process of reversing the use of the photo captured Saadiqah's ID smart card.

Saadiqah will be requested to come for new images. So her final product will have the image of her choice, not the image that was originally taken. Sam Plaaitjies, Western Cape District Coordinator - Department of Home Affairs

He explains that for women wearing, for example, full burka wear a portion of the face would need to be removed, the photo booth has a door which offers some privacy.

Plaaitjies says managers have been instructed to sensitise the staff around this issue.

Though this is an isolated incident and is not happening across the board. Sam Plaaitjies, Western Cape District Coordinator - Department of Home Affairs

Plaaitjies adds that the modernised home offices that are able to process ID cards will be open for extended hours from 4 pm until 7 pm during February to meet the deadline for smart ID cards.

The Western Cape has 25 offices that will implement these hours.

He says the Malmsbury home affairs office is back up and running.

The Standard Bank branch in Canal Walk and the FNB branch at Portside, Cape Town are open to process the smart ID cards, after clients have applied online.

Listen to the interview below: