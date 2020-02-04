Hout Bay’s life saving panic/crime app now available elsewhere in Cape Town

Hout Bay is getting a grip on crime, in part due to an app built for the community by the community.

Image credit: www.facebook.com/buzzersa/

The app – Buzzer – has a panic button that sends a message to armed response companies and residents in the vicinity of the incident.

Hout Bay is a wealthy suburb, but it’s also home to some of Cape Town’s poorest residents.

The app is, therefore, free and accessible to anyone, not only those who can afford a private security company or an app subscription.

The app is now available to across Cape Town.

Zain Johnson interviewed Hout Bay local and Buzzer cofounder Keri Cross.

Residents didn’t know who to contact… there are a lot of responders and its difficult to coordinate everyone… It can work in every community… it geo-pins your exact location and it notifies responders there… There could be a doctor near me that can help me… It has cut down response times tremendously… Keri Cross, cofounder - Buzzer

A resident pressed the buzzer app… We caught the murder suspect within 3.5 minutes… Keri Cross, cofounder - Buzzer

Robberies have reduced significantly… I don’t know any area the size of Hout Bay that has such a low crime rate… Keri Cross, cofounder - Buzzer

