Let's redress imbalances of past based on poverty - not race, Steenhuisen argues
Steenhuisen argues that race-based quotas have empowered a small group of politically-connected people while excluding the majority of South Africans in need.
The DA is poised to reject race-based quotas at its policy conference in April.
RELATED: Steenhuisen can't ignore the question of race - Ralph Mathekga
Steenhuisen says policies should focus on a means test, using poverty as a threshold, instead of race.
He claims that government interventions such as Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) have been tainted by corruption over the last 25 years, leaving black households are 10% poorer than before.
RELATED: 'Anyone who thinks race is not an issue in South Africa is naive' - Steenhuisen
Black households are 10% poorer now than they were before.John Steenhuisen, DA leader
There's been nothing broad-based or economically empowering by just simply layering over race-based policies.John Steenhuisen, DA leader
There's absolutely no reason for us to use race as a proxy. It will cut out that corruption coefficient that as empowered a small group of people when the majority remains locked out.John Steenhuisen, DA leader
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Politics
Supra Mahumapelo stands by decision to defend Mkhwebane despite ANC disapproval
Senior ANC leader Supra Mahumapelo says he doesn't regret declaring his support for embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.Read More
Woolies suspends employee for wearing cultural wristband
Mathapelo Nkopane was suspended last month by Woolworths in Blairgowrie, Johannesburg pending an investigation by the company.Read More
'We can't say what's wrong. Jacob Zuma’s health is matter of national security'
If Jacob Zuma fails to appear on 6 May, he will be arrested. Clement Manyathela interviews EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma.Read More
Poignant Google Doodle marks late HIV/Aids activist Nkosi Johnson's birthday
Nkosi Johnson, the young South African with HIV/AIDS who greatly influenced public perceptions of the pandemic died in 2001.Read More
'UWC protesters lay under our cars, chased us out of classes and restaurants'
Caller and UWC student Michaela gives an eyewitness account of the protests at the University of the Western Cape this week.Read More
'UWC will never refuse to register a student because of debt'
University of the Western Cape Media Manager Gasant Abarder says the SRC's call for blanket clearances cannot be met.Read More
'Mkhwebane has no leg to stand on in court bid to block her looming impeachment'
Embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will head to court in a bid to halt the parliamentary process that may see her axed.Read More
Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa adamant he wasn't pushed to resign
Embattled Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa is adamant that his party did not force him to announce his resignation.Read More
New homes to 'bring back culture of District Six with the stoep in the front'
Claimants forcibly removed decades back from the iconic area close to Cape Town CBD will finally have a place to call home.Read More
Sars Comissioner ramping up data analysis and tech to hike tax collections
South African Revenue Services Commissioner Edward Kieswetter weighs in on the state of tax collections in SA and tools ahead..Read More