Let's redress imbalances of past based on poverty - not race, Steenhuisen argues

Steenhuisen argues that race-based quotas have empowered a small group of politically-connected people while excluding the majority of South Africans in need.

The DA is poised to reject race-based quotas at its policy conference in April.

Steenhuisen says policies should focus on a means test, using poverty as a threshold, instead of race.

He claims that government interventions such as Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) have been tainted by corruption over the last 25 years, leaving black households are 10% poorer than before.

Black households are 10% poorer now than they were before. John Steenhuisen, DA leader

There's been nothing broad-based or economically empowering by just simply layering over race-based policies. John Steenhuisen, DA leader

There's absolutely no reason for us to use race as a proxy. It will cut out that corruption coefficient that as empowered a small group of people when the majority remains locked out. John Steenhuisen, DA leader

