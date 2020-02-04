Poignant Google Doodle marks late HIV/Aids activist Nkosi Johnson's birthday
The child HIV/Aids activist was born on 4 February 1989.
He had a profound impact on how the pandemic was perceived and his influence was felt beyond South Africa's borders.
Google Doodle commemorates the young boy's life with a poignant Google Doodle on his birthday.
At the time of his death, he was the longest-surviving child born HIV-positive.
