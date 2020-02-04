Africa business focus: The Lagos revolution and good news from Ghana

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:25
Songwriting Mentorship
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Theo Kemp - Executive Director at Jakes Gerwel Foundation
Tomorrow at 06:45
Wanderlust Wednesday : Mossel Bay Zipline
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Clinton Lerm - Director at Mossel Bay Zipline
Tomorrow at 07:07
Ramaphosa v Mhkwebane
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter
Tomorrow at 07:20
DA leadership race
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ongama Mtimka
Tomorrow at 07:52
Business Ignite Feedback
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:07
Wednesday Panel - stricter advertising codes for alcohol advertising
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aadielah Maker Diedericks - Regional coordinator at The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa)
Jeanette Visagie - Specialist consultant on advertising law at Adams & Adams
Tomorrow at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Tomorrow at 09:40
Potentially Dangerous changes to the Refugees ACT
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jessica Lawrence - Lawyer at Lawyers For Human Rights
Wayne Ncube
Tomorrow at 10:08
Deutshce-Welle
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:33
Travel Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:45
In studio 702 CEO' Paying it Forward-Sean Stegman-Cash Crusaders
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sean Stegmann - CEO at Cash Crusaders
Tomorrow at 11:05
SCIENCE AND TECH FEATURE: SA's first peer to per car rental service provides fleet management services
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sebastian Brokmann
Tomorrow at 11:32
IN Studio-Local Music Artiist: Nina Stamper
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nina Local Singer and Poet
Tomorrow at 11:45
Trendspotting
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Legal dagga becomes the fastest growing sector of the Canadian economy Dagga production is growing at 15% year-on-year. The industry added R82 billion to Canada’s GDP in November 2019. 4 February 2020 2:29 PM
Why investing offshore may be top of mind and how to approach it Who says offshore investments have to be complicated? Learn all there is to know about the basics of investing outside of SA. 3 February 2020 3:53 PM
Chinese Ambassador says South Africans should stay in Wuhan Ambassador Lin Songtian addressed a press conference on Monday morning in Pretoria. 3 February 2020 1:24 PM
View all World
You can still enter Cape Town Cycle Tour - registration deadline extended The 42nd Edition of the Cape Cycle Tour 2020, “ The World’s Biggest Timed Bicycle Race” is coming up on 8 March. 30 January 2020 12:36 PM
Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates Game on! Funnyman Trevor Noah has confirmed that he'll be playing in a curtain-raising celebrity doubles match alongside Rafael Na... 30 January 2020 10:38 AM
Meet Kirsten Landman, the first woman from Africa to finish Dakar rally on bike The Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia is the toughest motorsport race in the world. Landman describes her journey to the finish line. 28 January 2020 4:21 PM
View all Sport
Supra Mahumapelo stands by decision to defend Mkhwebane despite ANC disapproval Senior ANC leader Supra Mahumapelo says he doesn't regret declaring his support for embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. 4 February 2020 2:25 PM
Woolies suspends employee for wearing cultural wristband Mathapelo Nkopane was suspended last month by Woolworths in Blairgowrie, Johannesburg pending an investigation by the company. 4 February 2020 1:34 PM
'We can't say what's wrong. Jacob Zuma’s health is matter of national security' If Jacob Zuma fails to appear on 6 May, he will be arrested. Clement Manyathela interviews EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma. 4 February 2020 12:35 PM
View all Politics
Your perfectly good yet not-the-latest-model phone will soon be trash Perfectly good hardware is becoming rubbish because its software is obsolete, says Keith Anderson (E-Waste Association). 4 February 2020 2:09 PM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020 Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020. 31 January 2020 1:41 PM
The Death of Motoring: Millennials are falling out of love with cars Generation Z never loved them in the first place. "I Uber or skateboard everywhere. I’m saving! It’s amazing," says Ryan McFadyen. 30 January 2020 2:17 PM
View all Opinion
New kykNET reality show on a mission to mend broken relationships Is there a relationship that you want to give a second chance? This new TV programme could be the intervention you need. 4 February 2020 3:24 PM
Poignant Google Doodle marks late HIV/Aids activist Nkosi Johnson's birthday Nkosi Johnson, the young South African with HIV/AIDS who greatly influenced public perceptions of the pandemic died in 2001. 4 February 2020 11:58 AM
Hout Bay’s life saving panic/crime app now available elsewhere in Cape Town Can’t afford private security? Download "Buzzer", it's free and alerts responders and residents in your exact location. 4 February 2020 11:14 AM
View all Local
Obstetricians leaving SA as 'insurance premiums rise to a R1 million a year' South African Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists are concerned about the dilemma, says council member Johannes van Waart 3 February 2020 10:39 AM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020 Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020. 31 January 2020 1:41 PM
[WATCH] 'It's an honour playing Poppie Nongena' - Clementine Mosimane The veteran SA actress describes being part of bringing this true story of a Xhosa mother's trials during apartheid to life. 31 January 2020 1:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Africa business focus: The Lagos revolution and good news from Ghana From Lagos to locusts and local, we discuss news highlights from around the continent. 4 February 2020 8:23 PM
The cute and the clichéd - here are the best and worst of the week's ads Hyundai Sonata's "smart pahk" commercial wins hands down... or should one rather say hands-free. 4 February 2020 7:57 PM
Energy sector still in the dark on proposed 'second electricity company' The energy sector needs clarity on the structure of a proposed second generating company outside of Eskom. 4 February 2020 7:46 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Africa business focus: The Lagos revolution and good news from Ghana

4 February 2020 8:23 PM
by
Tags:
Indaba
africa business focus
From Lagos to locusts and local, we discuss news highlights from around the continent.

Violence in Lagos as the government bans motorcycles, good news from Ghana - and a dam in Ethiopia that will impact Egypt and Sudan.

The Money Show talks to Lee Kasumba, Host of the Africa State of Mind podcasts.

The Lagos task force banned and clamped a lot of motorcycles which turned into major protests, teargas. The Lagos government is trying to decongest the city but from the perspective of the people it could have been done in different ways. People want to make their money - all of these little things make an impact for the majority of the people.

Lee Kasumba, Host - Africa State of Mind

The Ghana currency is the strongest against the US dollar on the continent.

Ghana has also just won the Best Central Bank in Africa award at the central banking awards.

Lee Kasumba, Host - Africa State of Mind

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Listen to more African business and politics news, below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Africa business focus: The Lagos revolution and good news from Ghana


4 February 2020 8:23 PM
by
Tags:
Indaba
africa business focus

More from Business

download-10jpg

The cute and the clichéd - here are the best and worst of the week's ads

4 February 2020 7:57 PM

Hyundai Sonata's "smart pahk" commercial wins hands down... or should one rather say hands-free.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gwede Mantashe

Energy sector still in the dark on proposed 'second electricity company'

4 February 2020 7:46 PM

The energy sector needs clarity on the structure of a proposed second generating company outside of Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cna-thumb-wip-01jpg

The end of 120 years of history as CNA gets sold

4 February 2020 6:44 PM

One of SA's best-known companies is changing hands. Edcon's Grant Pattison has managed to pawn off CNA to Astoria investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screenshot-2020-02-04-at-162743png

Crisis or opportunity? Mining Indaba 2020 panel discussion

4 February 2020 6:06 PM

Leaders of SA's mining industry take part in a panel discussion hosted by The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dagga-legal-canadajpg

Legal dagga becomes the fastest growing sector of the Canadian economy

4 February 2020 2:29 PM

Dagga production is growing at 15% year-on-year. The industry added R82 billion to Canada’s GDP in November 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old woman using a smartphone

Your perfectly good yet not-the-latest-model phone will soon be trash

4 February 2020 2:09 PM

Perfectly good hardware is becoming rubbish because its software is obsolete, says Keith Anderson (E-Waste Association).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

141125woolies.jpg

Woolies suspends employee for wearing cultural wristband

4 February 2020 1:34 PM

Mathapelo Nkopane was suspended last month by Woolworths in Blairgowrie, Johannesburg pending an investigation by the company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mining-indabajfif

Reactions to "outside" energy player vary from jubilant to sceptical

3 February 2020 8:51 PM

The 26th Investing in African Mining Indaba has started in Cape Town, with a statement about an energy generator outside Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200109gwedejpeg

An energy company outside Eskom - more on Minister's bombshell

3 February 2020 8:06 PM

News that government would rope in investors to start a generating company outside of Eskom, grabbed headlines today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

epx-j03xuamddyijpg

Tito Mboweni's fun dagga tweet - let's separate the wheat from the chaff

3 February 2020 7:50 PM

Tito Mboweni has sent out a fun tweet about "stuff" growing on his farm. How high should our hopes be for the dagga industry?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Running community left to speculate as Two Oceans remains silent on allegations

Sport Local

'We can't say what's wrong. Jacob Zuma’s health is matter of national security'

Local Politics

Your perfectly good yet not-the-latest-model phone will soon be trash

Business Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

De Lille: Govt depts & municipalities to pay Eskom directly

4 February 2020 7:59 PM

Proteas draw first blood in ODI series as they trounce England by 7 wickets

4 February 2020 7:43 PM

NPA ‘not surprised’ by Aubrey Manaka’s not guilty plea

4 February 2020 7:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA