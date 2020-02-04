Africa business focus: The Lagos revolution and good news from Ghana
Violence in Lagos as the government bans motorcycles, good news from Ghana - and a dam in Ethiopia that will impact Egypt and Sudan.
The Money Show talks to Lee Kasumba, Host of the Africa State of Mind podcasts.
The Lagos task force banned and clamped a lot of motorcycles which turned into major protests, teargas. The Lagos government is trying to decongest the city but from the perspective of the people it could have been done in different ways. People want to make their money - all of these little things make an impact for the majority of the people.Lee Kasumba, Host - Africa State of Mind
The Ghana currency is the strongest against the US dollar on the continent.
Ghana has also just won the Best Central Bank in Africa award at the central banking awards.Lee Kasumba, Host - Africa State of Mind
Listen to more African business and politics news, below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Africa business focus: The Lagos revolution and good news from Ghana
