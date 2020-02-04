'We can't say what's wrong. Jacob Zuma’s health is matter of national security'

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has issued a warrant of arrest for Jacob Zuma after he failed to appear on Tuesday morning on charges of corruption.

The former president will be arrested if he is absent on 6 May.

Former president Jacob Zuma outside the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Clement Manyathela interviewed EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma.

Zuma’s lawyer says he is being treated outside of the country. He says there is no other reason why he wasn’t in court today. Nkosikhona Duma, reporter - EWN

The [sick note] didn’t have a date… There are issues also of abbreviations… The judge decided he couldn’t provide enough reason why he isn’t in court today… The State says… they need to be clear on why the former president cannot come… Nkosikhona Duma, reporter - EWN

[Zuma’s lawyer] says he cannot divulge the extent of Zuma’s health, or lack thereof, as it’s a matter of national security. Nkosikhona Duma, reporter - EWN

There weren’t many of them [Zuma supporters] … The courtroom was dominated by journalists… Nkosikhona Duma, reporter - EWN

Listen to the interview in the audio below.