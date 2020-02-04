'We can't say what's wrong. Jacob Zuma’s health is matter of national security'

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:25
Songwriting Mentorship
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Theo Kemp - Executive Director at Jakes Gerwel Foundation
Tomorrow at 06:45
Wanderlust Wednesday : Mossel Bay Zipline
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Clinton Lerm - Director at Mossel Bay Zipline
Tomorrow at 07:07
Ramaphosa v Mhkwebane
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter
Tomorrow at 07:20
DA leadership race
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ongama Mtimka
Tomorrow at 07:52
Business Ignite Feedback
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:07
Wednesday Panel - stricter advertising codes for alcohol advertising
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aadielah Maker Diedericks - Regional coordinator at The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa)
Jeanette Visagie - Specialist consultant on advertising law at Adams & Adams
Tomorrow at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Tomorrow at 09:40
Potentially Dangerous changes to the Refugees ACT
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jessica Lawrence - Lawyer at Lawyers For Human Rights
Wayne Ncube
Tomorrow at 10:08
Deutshce-Welle
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:33
Travel Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:45
In studio 702 CEO' Paying it Forward-Sean Stegman-Cash Crusaders
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sean Stegmann - CEO at Cash Crusaders
Tomorrow at 11:05
SCIENCE AND TECH FEATURE: SA's first peer to per car rental service provides fleet management services
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sebastian Brokmann
Tomorrow at 11:32
IN Studio-Local Music Artiist: Nina Stamper
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nina Local Singer and Poet
Tomorrow at 11:45
Trendspotting
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Legal dagga becomes the fastest growing sector of the Canadian economy Dagga production is growing at 15% year-on-year. The industry added R82 billion to Canada’s GDP in November 2019. 4 February 2020 2:29 PM
Why investing offshore may be top of mind and how to approach it Who says offshore investments have to be complicated? Learn all there is to know about the basics of investing outside of SA. 3 February 2020 3:53 PM
Chinese Ambassador says South Africans should stay in Wuhan Ambassador Lin Songtian addressed a press conference on Monday morning in Pretoria. 3 February 2020 1:24 PM
View all World
You can still enter Cape Town Cycle Tour - registration deadline extended The 42nd Edition of the Cape Cycle Tour 2020, “ The World’s Biggest Timed Bicycle Race” is coming up on 8 March. 30 January 2020 12:36 PM
Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates Game on! Funnyman Trevor Noah has confirmed that he'll be playing in a curtain-raising celebrity doubles match alongside Rafael Na... 30 January 2020 10:38 AM
Meet Kirsten Landman, the first woman from Africa to finish Dakar rally on bike The Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia is the toughest motorsport race in the world. Landman describes her journey to the finish line. 28 January 2020 4:21 PM
View all Sport
Supra Mahumapelo stands by decision to defend Mkhwebane despite ANC disapproval Senior ANC leader Supra Mahumapelo says he doesn't regret declaring his support for embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. 4 February 2020 2:25 PM
Woolies suspends employee for wearing cultural wristband Mathapelo Nkopane was suspended last month by Woolworths in Blairgowrie, Johannesburg pending an investigation by the company. 4 February 2020 1:34 PM
'We can't say what's wrong. Jacob Zuma’s health is matter of national security' If Jacob Zuma fails to appear on 6 May, he will be arrested. Clement Manyathela interviews EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma. 4 February 2020 12:35 PM
View all Politics
Your perfectly good yet not-the-latest-model phone will soon be trash Perfectly good hardware is becoming rubbish because its software is obsolete, says Keith Anderson (E-Waste Association). 4 February 2020 2:09 PM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020 Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020. 31 January 2020 1:41 PM
The Death of Motoring: Millennials are falling out of love with cars Generation Z never loved them in the first place. "I Uber or skateboard everywhere. I’m saving! It’s amazing," says Ryan McFadyen. 30 January 2020 2:17 PM
View all Opinion
New kykNET reality show on a mission to mend broken relationships Is there a relationship that you want to give a second chance? This new TV programme could be the intervention you need. 4 February 2020 3:24 PM
Poignant Google Doodle marks late HIV/Aids activist Nkosi Johnson's birthday Nkosi Johnson, the young South African with HIV/AIDS who greatly influenced public perceptions of the pandemic died in 2001. 4 February 2020 11:58 AM
Hout Bay’s life saving panic/crime app now available elsewhere in Cape Town Can’t afford private security? Download "Buzzer", it's free and alerts responders and residents in your exact location. 4 February 2020 11:14 AM
View all Local
Obstetricians leaving SA as 'insurance premiums rise to a R1 million a year' South African Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists are concerned about the dilemma, says council member Johannes van Waart 3 February 2020 10:39 AM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020 Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020. 31 January 2020 1:41 PM
[WATCH] 'It's an honour playing Poppie Nongena' - Clementine Mosimane The veteran SA actress describes being part of bringing this true story of a Xhosa mother's trials during apartheid to life. 31 January 2020 1:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Africa business focus: The Lagos revolution and good news from Ghana From Lagos to locusts and local, we discuss news highlights from around the continent. 4 February 2020 8:23 PM
The cute and the clichéd - here are the best and worst of the week's ads Hyundai Sonata's "smart pahk" commercial wins hands down... or should one rather say hands-free. 4 February 2020 7:57 PM
Energy sector still in the dark on proposed 'second electricity company' The energy sector needs clarity on the structure of a proposed second generating company outside of Eskom. 4 February 2020 7:46 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local
arrow_forward
Politics

'We can't say what's wrong. Jacob Zuma’s health is matter of national security'

4 February 2020 12:35 PM
by
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Corruption
EWN
Clement Manyathela
Pietermaritzburg High Court
Nkosikhona Duma
If Jacob Zuma fails to appear on 6 May, he will be arrested. Clement Manyathela interviews EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has issued a warrant of arrest for Jacob Zuma after he failed to appear on Tuesday morning on charges of corruption.

The former president will be arrested if he is absent on 6 May.

Former president Jacob Zuma outside the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Clement Manyathela interviewed EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma.

Zuma’s lawyer says he is being treated outside of the country. He says there is no other reason why he wasn’t in court today.

Nkosikhona Duma, reporter - EWN

The [sick note] didn’t have a date… There are issues also of abbreviations… The judge decided he couldn’t provide enough reason why he isn’t in court today… The State says… they need to be clear on why the former president cannot come…

Nkosikhona Duma, reporter - EWN

[Zuma’s lawyer] says he cannot divulge the extent of Zuma’s health, or lack thereof, as it’s a matter of national security.

Nkosikhona Duma, reporter - EWN

There weren’t many of them [Zuma supporters] … The courtroom was dominated by journalists…

Nkosikhona Duma, reporter - EWN

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


4 February 2020 12:35 PM
by
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Corruption
EWN
Clement Manyathela
Pietermaritzburg High Court
Nkosikhona Duma

More from Local

190420two-oceansgif

Running community left to speculate as Two Oceans remains silent on allegations

4 February 2020 5:57 PM

Will the race go ahead? Two Oceans remains quiet amid growing concerns and negative publicity, says sports journalist Mike Finch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Family-support-group-healing-recovery-hug-support-meeting-rehab 123rfjpg

New kykNET reality show on a mission to mend broken relationships

4 February 2020 3:24 PM

Is there a relationship that you want to give a second chance? This new TV programme could be the intervention you need.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old woman using a smartphone

Your perfectly good yet not-the-latest-model phone will soon be trash

4 February 2020 2:09 PM

Perfectly good hardware is becoming rubbish because its software is obsolete, says Keith Anderson (E-Waste Association).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nkosijpg

Poignant Google Doodle marks late HIV/Aids activist Nkosi Johnson's birthday

4 February 2020 11:58 AM

Nkosi Johnson, the young South African with HIV/AIDS who greatly influenced public perceptions of the pandemic died in 2001.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buzzer

Hout Bay’s life saving panic/crime app now available elsewhere in Cape Town

4 February 2020 11:14 AM

Can’t afford private security? Download "Buzzer", it's free and alerts responders and residents in your exact location.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uwc-protests-from-videopng

'UWC protesters lay under our cars, chased us out of classes and restaurants'

4 February 2020 9:10 AM

Caller and UWC student Michaela gives an eyewitness account of the protests at the University of the Western Cape this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uwc.jpg

'UWC will never refuse to register a student because of debt'

4 February 2020 8:34 AM

University of the Western Cape Media Manager Gasant Abarder says the SRC's call for blanket clearances cannot be met.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191002-antiretroviralsjpg

Large HIV vaccine trial scrapped in SA

4 February 2020 7:33 AM

It has been found to be ineffective in protecting against HIV infection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200128 Busisiwe Mkhwebane

'Mkhwebane has no leg to stand on in court bid to block her looming impeachment'

3 February 2020 5:46 PM

Embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will head to court in a bid to halt the parliamentary process that may see her axed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kwahlelo-tiwane-twin-boy-abductedjpg

Teen suspect denies abducting two-month-old Khayelitsha twin as search continues

3 February 2020 5:07 PM

The search for abducted baby Kwahlelo Tiwane enters its third week while suspects linked to his disappearance maintain innocence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

180523-supra-mahumapelo2-edjpg

Supra Mahumapelo stands by decision to defend Mkhwebane despite ANC disapproval

4 February 2020 2:25 PM

Senior ANC leader Supra Mahumapelo says he doesn't regret declaring his support for embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

141125woolies.jpg

Woolies suspends employee for wearing cultural wristband

4 February 2020 1:34 PM

Mathapelo Nkopane was suspended last month by Woolworths in Blairgowrie, Johannesburg pending an investigation by the company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200109john

Let's redress imbalances of past based on poverty - not race, Steenhuisen argues

4 February 2020 12:12 PM

Interim DA leader John Steenhuisen says using race as a proxy for disadvantage has failed ordinary black South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nkosijpg

Poignant Google Doodle marks late HIV/Aids activist Nkosi Johnson's birthday

4 February 2020 11:58 AM

Nkosi Johnson, the young South African with HIV/AIDS who greatly influenced public perceptions of the pandemic died in 2001.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uwc-protests-from-videopng

'UWC protesters lay under our cars, chased us out of classes and restaurants'

4 February 2020 9:10 AM

Caller and UWC student Michaela gives an eyewitness account of the protests at the University of the Western Cape this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uwc.jpg

'UWC will never refuse to register a student because of debt'

4 February 2020 8:34 AM

University of the Western Cape Media Manager Gasant Abarder says the SRC's call for blanket clearances cannot be met.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200128 Busisiwe Mkhwebane

'Mkhwebane has no leg to stand on in court bid to block her looming impeachment'

3 February 2020 5:46 PM

Embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will head to court in a bid to halt the parliamentary process that may see her axed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stevens Mokgalapa

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa adamant he wasn't pushed to resign

3 February 2020 2:04 PM

Embattled Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa is adamant that his party did not force him to announce his resignation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160217d61AH3.jpg

New homes to 'bring back culture of District Six with the stoep in the front'

3 February 2020 11:36 AM

Claimants forcibly removed decades back from the iconic area close to Cape Town CBD will finally have a place to call home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190327edwardjpg

Sars Comissioner ramping up data analysis and tech to hike tax collections

3 February 2020 8:38 AM

South African Revenue Services Commissioner Edward Kieswetter weighs in on the state of tax collections in SA and tools ahead..

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Running community left to speculate as Two Oceans remains silent on allegations

Sport Local

'We can't say what's wrong. Jacob Zuma’s health is matter of national security'

Local Politics

Your perfectly good yet not-the-latest-model phone will soon be trash

Business Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

De Lille: Govt depts & municipalities to pay Eskom directly

4 February 2020 7:59 PM

Proteas draw first blood in ODI series as they trounce England by 7 wickets

4 February 2020 7:43 PM

NPA ‘not surprised’ by Aubrey Manaka’s not guilty plea

4 February 2020 7:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA