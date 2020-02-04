Woolies suspends employee for wearing cultural wristband

The retail chain store has been embroiled in numerous controversial cases.

In this latest one, employee Mathapelo Nkopane was suspended in January for wearing her traditional cultural animal skin sacred wristband or isiphandla. Woolworths is investigating the case.

Cases such as the SANDF's refusal to allow Muslim major, Fatima Isaacs to wear a headscarf under her beret, have raised questions around whether citizens' rights to religious expression are being infringed.

Clement Manyathela explains that Nkopane began wearing it after a cultural ceremony which does not allow one to remove it.

Isiphandla cannot be removed, it has to fall off on its own. Gogo Manyosi, Traditional healer

Traditional healer Gogo Manyosi talks to Clement Manyathela about the tolerance of workplace environments in this regard.

She says it is an unfair labour practice.

We talking about issues around health and hygiene. There are ways to manage this by wrapping around the isiphandla. Gogo Manyosi, Traditional healer

She explains the honour and pride associated with isiphandla.

Manyosi believes Human Resources should be collecting information on different cultural practices across the board and how to manage them.

Isiphandla can be raw and have a strong odour especially when first worn.

So how should a store such as Woolworths which deals with food, deal with this?

Manyathela says Woolworths had told Nkopane she could cover the band.

If it is felt that the smell is unbearable for them and for customers...then they have to respect that. Gogo Manyosi, Traditional healer

But there are ways to deal with it such as moving the wearer to another department, which Woolworths is believed to have done she says.

Manyosi says there are ways to minimise the smell.

She does not believe employees, in general, have enough sensitivity to different cultural practices.

It is time to have these kinds of discussions with different employees. The Department of labour should be involved in talking to employers. We need to respect other people's cultural practices. Gogo Manyosi, Traditional healer

Listen to the interview below: