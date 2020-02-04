Woolies suspends employee for wearing cultural wristband

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:25
Songwriting Mentorship
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Theo Kemp - Executive Director at Jakes Gerwel Foundation
Tomorrow at 06:45
Wanderlust Wednesday : Mossel Bay Zipline
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Clinton Lerm - Director at Mossel Bay Zipline
Tomorrow at 07:07
Ramaphosa v Mhkwebane
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter
Tomorrow at 07:20
DA leadership race
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ongama Mtimka
Tomorrow at 07:52
Business Ignite Feedback
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:07
Wednesday Panel - stricter advertising codes for alcohol advertising
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aadielah Maker Diedericks - Regional coordinator at The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa)
Jeanette Visagie - Specialist consultant on advertising law at Adams & Adams
Tomorrow at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Tomorrow at 09:40
Potentially Dangerous changes to the Refugees ACT
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jessica Lawrence - Lawyer at Lawyers For Human Rights
Wayne Ncube
Tomorrow at 10:08
Deutshce-Welle
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:33
Travel Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:45
In studio 702 CEO' Paying it Forward-Sean Stegman-Cash Crusaders
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sean Stegmann - CEO at Cash Crusaders
Tomorrow at 11:05
SCIENCE AND TECH FEATURE: SA's first peer to per car rental service provides fleet management services
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sebastian Brokmann
Tomorrow at 11:32
IN Studio-Local Music Artiist: Nina Stamper
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nina Local Singer and Poet
Tomorrow at 11:45
Trendspotting
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Legal dagga becomes the fastest growing sector of the Canadian economy Dagga production is growing at 15% year-on-year. The industry added R82 billion to Canada’s GDP in November 2019. 4 February 2020 2:29 PM
Why investing offshore may be top of mind and how to approach it Who says offshore investments have to be complicated? Learn all there is to know about the basics of investing outside of SA. 3 February 2020 3:53 PM
Chinese Ambassador says South Africans should stay in Wuhan Ambassador Lin Songtian addressed a press conference on Monday morning in Pretoria. 3 February 2020 1:24 PM
View all World
You can still enter Cape Town Cycle Tour - registration deadline extended The 42nd Edition of the Cape Cycle Tour 2020, “ The World’s Biggest Timed Bicycle Race” is coming up on 8 March. 30 January 2020 12:36 PM
Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates Game on! Funnyman Trevor Noah has confirmed that he'll be playing in a curtain-raising celebrity doubles match alongside Rafael Na... 30 January 2020 10:38 AM
Meet Kirsten Landman, the first woman from Africa to finish Dakar rally on bike The Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia is the toughest motorsport race in the world. Landman describes her journey to the finish line. 28 January 2020 4:21 PM
View all Sport
Supra Mahumapelo stands by decision to defend Mkhwebane despite ANC disapproval Senior ANC leader Supra Mahumapelo says he doesn't regret declaring his support for embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. 4 February 2020 2:25 PM
Woolies suspends employee for wearing cultural wristband Mathapelo Nkopane was suspended last month by Woolworths in Blairgowrie, Johannesburg pending an investigation by the company. 4 February 2020 1:34 PM
'We can't say what's wrong. Jacob Zuma’s health is matter of national security' If Jacob Zuma fails to appear on 6 May, he will be arrested. Clement Manyathela interviews EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma. 4 February 2020 12:35 PM
View all Politics
Your perfectly good yet not-the-latest-model phone will soon be trash Perfectly good hardware is becoming rubbish because its software is obsolete, says Keith Anderson (E-Waste Association). 4 February 2020 2:09 PM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020 Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020. 31 January 2020 1:41 PM
The Death of Motoring: Millennials are falling out of love with cars Generation Z never loved them in the first place. "I Uber or skateboard everywhere. I’m saving! It’s amazing," says Ryan McFadyen. 30 January 2020 2:17 PM
View all Opinion
New kykNET reality show on a mission to mend broken relationships Is there a relationship that you want to give a second chance? This new TV programme could be the intervention you need. 4 February 2020 3:24 PM
Poignant Google Doodle marks late HIV/Aids activist Nkosi Johnson's birthday Nkosi Johnson, the young South African with HIV/AIDS who greatly influenced public perceptions of the pandemic died in 2001. 4 February 2020 11:58 AM
Hout Bay’s life saving panic/crime app now available elsewhere in Cape Town Can’t afford private security? Download "Buzzer", it's free and alerts responders and residents in your exact location. 4 February 2020 11:14 AM
View all Local
Obstetricians leaving SA as 'insurance premiums rise to a R1 million a year' South African Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists are concerned about the dilemma, says council member Johannes van Waart 3 February 2020 10:39 AM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020 Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020. 31 January 2020 1:41 PM
[WATCH] 'It's an honour playing Poppie Nongena' - Clementine Mosimane The veteran SA actress describes being part of bringing this true story of a Xhosa mother's trials during apartheid to life. 31 January 2020 1:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Africa business focus: The Lagos revolution and good news from Ghana From Lagos to locusts and local, we discuss news highlights from around the continent. 4 February 2020 8:23 PM
The cute and the clichéd - here are the best and worst of the week's ads Hyundai Sonata's "smart pahk" commercial wins hands down... or should one rather say hands-free. 4 February 2020 7:57 PM
Energy sector still in the dark on proposed 'second electricity company' The energy sector needs clarity on the structure of a proposed second generating company outside of Eskom. 4 February 2020 7:46 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
arrow_forward
Business

Woolies suspends employee for wearing cultural wristband

4 February 2020 1:34 PM
by
Tags:
Woolworths
African traditional healers
isiphandla
Mathapelo Nkopane was suspended last month by Woolworths in Blairgowrie, Johannesburg pending an investigation by the company.

The retail chain store has been embroiled in numerous controversial cases.

In this latest one, employee Mathapelo Nkopane was suspended in January for wearing her traditional cultural animal skin sacred wristband or isiphandla. Woolworths is investigating the case.

Cases such as the SANDF's refusal to allow Muslim major, Fatima Isaacs to wear a headscarf under her beret, have raised questions around whether citizens' rights to religious expression are being infringed.

Clement Manyathela explains that Nkopane began wearing it after a cultural ceremony which does not allow one to remove it.

Isiphandla cannot be removed, it has to fall off on its own.

Gogo Manyosi, Traditional healer

Traditional healer Gogo Manyosi talks to Clement Manyathela about the tolerance of workplace environments in this regard.

She says it is an unfair labour practice.

We talking about issues around health and hygiene. There are ways to manage this by wrapping around the isiphandla.

Gogo Manyosi, Traditional healer

She explains the honour and pride associated with isiphandla.

Manyosi believes Human Resources should be collecting information on different cultural practices across the board and how to manage them.

Isiphandla can be raw and have a strong odour especially when first worn.

So how should a store such as Woolworths which deals with food, deal with this?

Manyathela says Woolworths had told Nkopane she could cover the band.

If it is felt that the smell is unbearable for them and for customers...then they have to respect that.

Gogo Manyosi, Traditional healer

But there are ways to deal with it such as moving the wearer to another department, which Woolworths is believed to have done she says.

Manyosi says there are ways to minimise the smell.

She does not believe employees, in general, have enough sensitivity to different cultural practices.

It is time to have these kinds of discussions with different employees. The Department of labour should be involved in talking to employers. We need to respect other people's cultural practices.

Gogo Manyosi, Traditional healer

Listen to the interview below:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


4 February 2020 1:34 PM
by
Tags:
Woolworths
African traditional healers
isiphandla

More from Politics

180523-supra-mahumapelo2-edjpg

Supra Mahumapelo stands by decision to defend Mkhwebane despite ANC disapproval

4 February 2020 2:25 PM

Senior ANC leader Supra Mahumapelo says he doesn't regret declaring his support for embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2351

'We can't say what's wrong. Jacob Zuma’s health is matter of national security'

4 February 2020 12:35 PM

If Jacob Zuma fails to appear on 6 May, he will be arrested. Clement Manyathela interviews EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200109john

Let's redress imbalances of past based on poverty - not race, Steenhuisen argues

4 February 2020 12:12 PM

Interim DA leader John Steenhuisen says using race as a proxy for disadvantage has failed ordinary black South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nkosijpg

Poignant Google Doodle marks late HIV/Aids activist Nkosi Johnson's birthday

4 February 2020 11:58 AM

Nkosi Johnson, the young South African with HIV/AIDS who greatly influenced public perceptions of the pandemic died in 2001.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uwc-protests-from-videopng

'UWC protesters lay under our cars, chased us out of classes and restaurants'

4 February 2020 9:10 AM

Caller and UWC student Michaela gives an eyewitness account of the protests at the University of the Western Cape this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uwc.jpg

'UWC will never refuse to register a student because of debt'

4 February 2020 8:34 AM

University of the Western Cape Media Manager Gasant Abarder says the SRC's call for blanket clearances cannot be met.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200128 Busisiwe Mkhwebane

'Mkhwebane has no leg to stand on in court bid to block her looming impeachment'

3 February 2020 5:46 PM

Embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will head to court in a bid to halt the parliamentary process that may see her axed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stevens Mokgalapa

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa adamant he wasn't pushed to resign

3 February 2020 2:04 PM

Embattled Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa is adamant that his party did not force him to announce his resignation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160217d61AH3.jpg

New homes to 'bring back culture of District Six with the stoep in the front'

3 February 2020 11:36 AM

Claimants forcibly removed decades back from the iconic area close to Cape Town CBD will finally have a place to call home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190327edwardjpg

Sars Comissioner ramping up data analysis and tech to hike tax collections

3 February 2020 8:38 AM

South African Revenue Services Commissioner Edward Kieswetter weighs in on the state of tax collections in SA and tools ahead..

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

fitness-yoga-exercise-meditation-stress-relief-health-wellness-healthy-lifetsyle

Sophrology transformed my life - top instructor shares how the technique works

4 February 2020 4:25 PM

Feeling burnt out? Sophrology is the latest zen trend making waves around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buzzer

Hout Bay’s life saving panic/crime app now available elsewhere in Cape Town

4 February 2020 11:14 AM

Can’t afford private security? Download "Buzzer", it's free and alerts responders and residents in your exact location.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gynaecologist examines pregnant woman birth obstetrics 123rflifestyle 123rf

Obstetricians leaving SA as 'insurance premiums rise to a R1 million a year'

3 February 2020 10:39 AM

South African Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists are concerned about the dilemma, says council member Johannes van Waart

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retro radio wireless broadcasting 123rflifestyle 123rf

10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020

31 January 2020 1:41 PM

Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

clementine-mosimane-and-refilwe-molotojpeg

[WATCH] 'It's an honour playing Poppie Nongena' - Clementine Mosimane

31 January 2020 1:18 PM

The veteran SA actress describes being part of bringing this true story of a Xhosa mother's trials during apartheid to life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

young-woman-holding-smartphone-with-uber-app-open-technology-millenial-123rf

The Death of Motoring: Millennials are falling out of love with cars

30 January 2020 2:17 PM

Generation Z never loved them in the first place. "I Uber or skateboard everywhere. I’m saving! It’s amazing," says Ryan McFadyen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cape-town-cycle-tour-2jpeg

You can still enter Cape Town Cycle Tour - registration deadline extended

30 January 2020 12:36 PM

The 42nd Edition of the Cape Cycle Tour 2020, “ The World’s Biggest Timed Bicycle Race” is coming up on 8 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jm-baby-lions-rwandajpeg

5 ethical guidelines for wildife animal interaction

30 January 2020 12:27 PM

SA Tourism Services Association released a set of guidelines to ensure encounters are done in a responsible and ethical manner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sad depressed school boy bullying lonely 123rflifestyle 123rfeducation 123rf

Kids need legal help at school? There's free legal aid for learners at hand

30 January 2020 7:26 AM

Shinaaz Speelman Chamber of Legal Students at UWC describes the pro bono help they provide to learners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cellphone-phone-mobile-device-woman-shocked-laptop-technology

Your phone isn't secretly listening, but you oughta check those privacy settings

29 January 2020 5:10 PM

Is your cellphone eavesdropping on you?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

small business.jpg

Africa business focus: The Lagos revolution and good news from Ghana

4 February 2020 8:23 PM

From Lagos to locusts and local, we discuss news highlights from around the continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

download-10jpg

The cute and the clichéd - here are the best and worst of the week's ads

4 February 2020 7:57 PM

Hyundai Sonata's "smart pahk" commercial wins hands down... or should one rather say hands-free.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gwede Mantashe

Energy sector still in the dark on proposed 'second electricity company'

4 February 2020 7:46 PM

The energy sector needs clarity on the structure of a proposed second generating company outside of Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cna-thumb-wip-01jpg

The end of 120 years of history as CNA gets sold

4 February 2020 6:44 PM

One of SA's best-known companies is changing hands. Edcon's Grant Pattison has managed to pawn off CNA to Astoria investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screenshot-2020-02-04-at-162743png

Crisis or opportunity? Mining Indaba 2020 panel discussion

4 February 2020 6:06 PM

Leaders of SA's mining industry take part in a panel discussion hosted by The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dagga-legal-canadajpg

Legal dagga becomes the fastest growing sector of the Canadian economy

4 February 2020 2:29 PM

Dagga production is growing at 15% year-on-year. The industry added R82 billion to Canada’s GDP in November 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old woman using a smartphone

Your perfectly good yet not-the-latest-model phone will soon be trash

4 February 2020 2:09 PM

Perfectly good hardware is becoming rubbish because its software is obsolete, says Keith Anderson (E-Waste Association).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mining-indabajfif

Reactions to "outside" energy player vary from jubilant to sceptical

3 February 2020 8:51 PM

The 26th Investing in African Mining Indaba has started in Cape Town, with a statement about an energy generator outside Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200109gwedejpeg

An energy company outside Eskom - more on Minister's bombshell

3 February 2020 8:06 PM

News that government would rope in investors to start a generating company outside of Eskom, grabbed headlines today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

epx-j03xuamddyijpg

Tito Mboweni's fun dagga tweet - let's separate the wheat from the chaff

3 February 2020 7:50 PM

Tito Mboweni has sent out a fun tweet about "stuff" growing on his farm. How high should our hopes be for the dagga industry?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Running community left to speculate as Two Oceans remains silent on allegations

Sport Local

'We can't say what's wrong. Jacob Zuma’s health is matter of national security'

Local Politics

Your perfectly good yet not-the-latest-model phone will soon be trash

Business Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

De Lille: Govt depts & municipalities to pay Eskom directly

4 February 2020 7:59 PM

Proteas draw first blood in ODI series as they trounce England by 7 wickets

4 February 2020 7:43 PM

NPA ‘not surprised’ by Aubrey Manaka’s not guilty plea

4 February 2020 7:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA