Woolies suspends employee for wearing cultural wristband
The retail chain store has been embroiled in numerous controversial cases.
In this latest one, employee Mathapelo Nkopane was suspended in January for wearing her traditional cultural animal skin sacred wristband or isiphandla. Woolworths is investigating the case.
Cases such as the SANDF's refusal to allow Muslim major, Fatima Isaacs to wear a headscarf under her beret, have raised questions around whether citizens' rights to religious expression are being infringed.
Clement Manyathela explains that Nkopane began wearing it after a cultural ceremony which does not allow one to remove it.
Isiphandla cannot be removed, it has to fall off on its own.Gogo Manyosi, Traditional healer
Traditional healer Gogo Manyosi talks to Clement Manyathela about the tolerance of workplace environments in this regard.
She says it is an unfair labour practice.
We talking about issues around health and hygiene. There are ways to manage this by wrapping around the isiphandla.Gogo Manyosi, Traditional healer
She explains the honour and pride associated with isiphandla.
Manyosi believes Human Resources should be collecting information on different cultural practices across the board and how to manage them.
Isiphandla can be raw and have a strong odour especially when first worn.
So how should a store such as Woolworths which deals with food, deal with this?
Manyathela says Woolworths had told Nkopane she could cover the band.
If it is felt that the smell is unbearable for them and for customers...then they have to respect that.Gogo Manyosi, Traditional healer
But there are ways to deal with it such as moving the wearer to another department, which Woolworths is believed to have done she says.
Manyosi says there are ways to minimise the smell.
She does not believe employees, in general, have enough sensitivity to different cultural practices.
It is time to have these kinds of discussions with different employees. The Department of labour should be involved in talking to employers. We need to respect other people's cultural practices.Gogo Manyosi, Traditional healer
Listen to the interview below:
More from Politics
Supra Mahumapelo stands by decision to defend Mkhwebane despite ANC disapproval
Senior ANC leader Supra Mahumapelo says he doesn't regret declaring his support for embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.Read More
'We can't say what's wrong. Jacob Zuma’s health is matter of national security'
If Jacob Zuma fails to appear on 6 May, he will be arrested. Clement Manyathela interviews EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma.Read More
Let's redress imbalances of past based on poverty - not race, Steenhuisen argues
Interim DA leader John Steenhuisen says using race as a proxy for disadvantage has failed ordinary black South Africans.Read More
Poignant Google Doodle marks late HIV/Aids activist Nkosi Johnson's birthday
Nkosi Johnson, the young South African with HIV/AIDS who greatly influenced public perceptions of the pandemic died in 2001.Read More
'UWC protesters lay under our cars, chased us out of classes and restaurants'
Caller and UWC student Michaela gives an eyewitness account of the protests at the University of the Western Cape this week.Read More
'UWC will never refuse to register a student because of debt'
University of the Western Cape Media Manager Gasant Abarder says the SRC's call for blanket clearances cannot be met.Read More
'Mkhwebane has no leg to stand on in court bid to block her looming impeachment'
Embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will head to court in a bid to halt the parliamentary process that may see her axed.Read More
Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa adamant he wasn't pushed to resign
Embattled Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa is adamant that his party did not force him to announce his resignation.Read More
New homes to 'bring back culture of District Six with the stoep in the front'
Claimants forcibly removed decades back from the iconic area close to Cape Town CBD will finally have a place to call home.Read More
Sars Comissioner ramping up data analysis and tech to hike tax collections
South African Revenue Services Commissioner Edward Kieswetter weighs in on the state of tax collections in SA and tools ahead..Read More
More from Lifestyle
Sophrology transformed my life - top instructor shares how the technique works
Feeling burnt out? Sophrology is the latest zen trend making waves around the world.Read More
Hout Bay’s life saving panic/crime app now available elsewhere in Cape Town
Can’t afford private security? Download "Buzzer", it's free and alerts responders and residents in your exact location.Read More
Obstetricians leaving SA as 'insurance premiums rise to a R1 million a year'
South African Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists are concerned about the dilemma, says council member Johannes van WaartRead More
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020
Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020.Read More
[WATCH] 'It's an honour playing Poppie Nongena' - Clementine Mosimane
The veteran SA actress describes being part of bringing this true story of a Xhosa mother's trials during apartheid to life.Read More
The Death of Motoring: Millennials are falling out of love with cars
Generation Z never loved them in the first place. "I Uber or skateboard everywhere. I’m saving! It’s amazing," says Ryan McFadyen.Read More
You can still enter Cape Town Cycle Tour - registration deadline extended
The 42nd Edition of the Cape Cycle Tour 2020, “ The World’s Biggest Timed Bicycle Race” is coming up on 8 March.Read More
5 ethical guidelines for wildife animal interaction
SA Tourism Services Association released a set of guidelines to ensure encounters are done in a responsible and ethical manner.Read More
Kids need legal help at school? There's free legal aid for learners at hand
Shinaaz Speelman Chamber of Legal Students at UWC describes the pro bono help they provide to learners.Read More
Your phone isn't secretly listening, but you oughta check those privacy settings
Is your cellphone eavesdropping on you?Read More
More from Business
Africa business focus: The Lagos revolution and good news from Ghana
From Lagos to locusts and local, we discuss news highlights from around the continent.Read More
The cute and the clichéd - here are the best and worst of the week's ads
Hyundai Sonata's "smart pahk" commercial wins hands down... or should one rather say hands-free.Read More
Energy sector still in the dark on proposed 'second electricity company'
The energy sector needs clarity on the structure of a proposed second generating company outside of Eskom.Read More
The end of 120 years of history as CNA gets sold
One of SA's best-known companies is changing hands. Edcon's Grant Pattison has managed to pawn off CNA to Astoria investments.Read More
Crisis or opportunity? Mining Indaba 2020 panel discussion
Leaders of SA's mining industry take part in a panel discussion hosted by The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Legal dagga becomes the fastest growing sector of the Canadian economy
Dagga production is growing at 15% year-on-year. The industry added R82 billion to Canada’s GDP in November 2019.Read More
Your perfectly good yet not-the-latest-model phone will soon be trash
Perfectly good hardware is becoming rubbish because its software is obsolete, says Keith Anderson (E-Waste Association).Read More
Reactions to "outside" energy player vary from jubilant to sceptical
The 26th Investing in African Mining Indaba has started in Cape Town, with a statement about an energy generator outside Eskom.Read More
An energy company outside Eskom - more on Minister's bombshell
News that government would rope in investors to start a generating company outside of Eskom, grabbed headlines today.Read More
Tito Mboweni's fun dagga tweet - let's separate the wheat from the chaff
Tito Mboweni has sent out a fun tweet about "stuff" growing on his farm. How high should our hopes be for the dagga industry?Read More