Supra Mahumapelo stands by decision to defend Mkhwebane despite ANC disapproval
Last week, Mahumapelo defended Mkhwebane who is facing possible removal from office.
Mahumapelo told journalists that the ANC would never support the DA's motion to remove Mkhwebane from her position.
He alleged that fellow ANC members have been using the courts and media to go after certain individuals in the party.
Thank you to comrade #SupraMahumapelo for taking this principled stance, and making it clear that the #DA will fail dismally in their plan to try and co-opt the #ANC to remove the #PublicProtector. HANDS OFF THE PUBLIC PROTECTOR! VIVA ANC! https://t.co/vEhDOAAEDa? pic.twitter.com/cs76PkBQNv— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) January 31, 2020
However, the governing party has distanced itself from Mahumapelo's comments, stating that he was not speaking on behalf of the ANC.
Meanwhile, Mahumapelo maintains that he always strives to represent the ANC's agenda at all times.
As cadres of the movement, wherever we are... our responsibility at all times is to defend the policy stance of the ANC.Supra Mahumapelo, ANC MP
Our ideology differs from the ideology of the DA. There's no way we can propagate what the DA stands for.Supra Mahumapelo, ANC MP
The former North West Premier says party officials have not reached out to him directly regarding his comments on Mkhwebane.
Mahumapelo states that he will follow the direction of the ANC caucus should the time come to vote on the public protector's possible impeachment.
He also spoke to Clement Manyathela about the coronavirus outbreak in his capacity as the chairperson of Parliament's portfolio committee on tourism.
Listen to the broad discussion:
