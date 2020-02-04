Your perfectly good yet not-the-latest-model phone will soon be trash

Streaming issues? Report here
info
Legal dagga becomes the fastest growing sector of the Canadian economy Dagga production is growing at 15% year-on-year. The industry added R82 billion to Canada’s GDP in November 2019. 4 February 2020 2:29 PM
Why investing offshore may be top of mind and how to approach it Who says offshore investments have to be complicated? Learn all there is to know about the basics of investing outside of SA. 3 February 2020 3:53 PM
Chinese Ambassador says South Africans should stay in Wuhan Ambassador Lin Songtian addressed a press conference on Monday morning in Pretoria. 3 February 2020 1:24 PM
View all World
You can still enter Cape Town Cycle Tour - registration deadline extended The 42nd Edition of the Cape Cycle Tour 2020, “ The World’s Biggest Timed Bicycle Race” is coming up on 8 March. 30 January 2020 12:36 PM
Trevor Noah confident SA will back him in match against Federer and Bill Gates Game on! Funnyman Trevor Noah has confirmed that he'll be playing in a curtain-raising celebrity doubles match alongside Rafael Na... 30 January 2020 10:38 AM
Meet Kirsten Landman, the first woman from Africa to finish Dakar rally on bike The Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia is the toughest motorsport race in the world. Landman describes her journey to the finish line. 28 January 2020 4:21 PM
View all Sport
Supra Mahumapelo stands by decision to defend Mkhwebane despite ANC disapproval Senior ANC leader Supra Mahumapelo says he doesn't regret declaring his support for embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. 4 February 2020 2:25 PM
Woolies suspends employee for wearing cultural wristband Mathapelo Nkopane was suspended last month by Woolworths in Blairgowrie, Johannesburg pending an investigation by the company. 4 February 2020 1:34 PM
'We can't say what's wrong. Jacob Zuma’s health is matter of national security' If Jacob Zuma fails to appear on 6 May, he will be arrested. Clement Manyathela interviews EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma. 4 February 2020 12:35 PM
View all Politics
Your perfectly good yet not-the-latest-model phone will soon be trash Perfectly good hardware is becoming rubbish because its software is obsolete, says Keith Anderson (E-Waste Association). 4 February 2020 2:09 PM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020 Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020. 31 January 2020 1:41 PM
The Death of Motoring: Millennials are falling out of love with cars Generation Z never loved them in the first place. "I Uber or skateboard everywhere. I’m saving! It’s amazing," says Ryan McFadyen. 30 January 2020 2:17 PM
View all Opinion
New kykNET reality show on a mission to mend broken relationships Is there a relationship that you want to give a second chance? This new TV programme could be the intervention you need. 4 February 2020 3:24 PM
Poignant Google Doodle marks late HIV/Aids activist Nkosi Johnson's birthday Nkosi Johnson, the young South African with HIV/AIDS who greatly influenced public perceptions of the pandemic died in 2001. 4 February 2020 11:58 AM
Hout Bay’s life saving panic/crime app now available elsewhere in Cape Town Can’t afford private security? Download "Buzzer", it's free and alerts responders and residents in your exact location. 4 February 2020 11:14 AM
View all Local
Obstetricians leaving SA as 'insurance premiums rise to a R1 million a year' South African Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists are concerned about the dilemma, says council member Johannes van Waart 3 February 2020 10:39 AM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020 Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020. 31 January 2020 1:41 PM
[WATCH] 'It's an honour playing Poppie Nongena' - Clementine Mosimane The veteran SA actress describes being part of bringing this true story of a Xhosa mother's trials during apartheid to life. 31 January 2020 1:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Africa business focus: The Lagos revolution and good news from Ghana From Lagos to locusts and local, we discuss news highlights from around the continent. 4 February 2020 8:23 PM
The cute and the clichéd - here are the best and worst of the week's ads Hyundai Sonata's "smart pahk" commercial wins hands down... or should one rather say hands-free. 4 February 2020 7:57 PM
Energy sector still in the dark on proposed 'second electricity company' The energy sector needs clarity on the structure of a proposed second generating company outside of Eskom. 4 February 2020 7:46 PM
View all Business
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Your perfectly good yet not-the-latest-model phone will soon be trash

4 February 2020 2:09 PM
by
Perfectly good hardware is becoming rubbish because its software is obsolete, says Keith Anderson (E-Waste Association).

Millions of older phones will no longer be able to run WhatsApp.

In other words, perfectly good hardware is becoming trash because its software is obsolete.

pixabay.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Keith Anderson, the CEO at E-Waste Association of South Africa (eWasa).

E-waste is the fastest growing waste stream worldwide…

Keith Anderson, CEO - E-Waste Association of South Africa

Many people… can only afford entry-level technology… leaving a lot of devices unable to operate a number of apps…

Keith Anderson, CEO - E-Waste Association of South Africa

They [developed countries] dump it because it cost money to recycle properly, particularly in First World countries with advanced legislation…

Keith Anderson, CEO - E-Waste Association of South Africa

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


