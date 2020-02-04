Your perfectly good yet not-the-latest-model phone will soon be trash
Millions of older phones will no longer be able to run WhatsApp.
In other words, perfectly good hardware is becoming trash because its software is obsolete.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Keith Anderson, the CEO at E-Waste Association of South Africa (eWasa).
E-waste is the fastest growing waste stream worldwide…Keith Anderson, CEO - E-Waste Association of South Africa
Many people… can only afford entry-level technology… leaving a lot of devices unable to operate a number of apps…Keith Anderson, CEO - E-Waste Association of South Africa
They [developed countries] dump it because it cost money to recycle properly, particularly in First World countries with advanced legislation…Keith Anderson, CEO - E-Waste Association of South Africa
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
Africa business focus: The Lagos revolution and good news from Ghana
From Lagos to locusts and local, we discuss news highlights from around the continent.Read More
The cute and the clichéd - here are the best and worst of the week's ads
Hyundai Sonata's "smart pahk" commercial wins hands down... or should one rather say hands-free.Read More
Energy sector still in the dark on proposed 'second electricity company'
The energy sector needs clarity on the structure of a proposed second generating company outside of Eskom.Read More
The end of 120 years of history as CNA gets sold
One of SA's best-known companies is changing hands. Edcon's Grant Pattison has managed to pawn off CNA to Astoria investments.Read More
Crisis or opportunity? Mining Indaba 2020 panel discussion
Leaders of SA's mining industry take part in a panel discussion hosted by The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Legal dagga becomes the fastest growing sector of the Canadian economy
Dagga production is growing at 15% year-on-year. The industry added R82 billion to Canada’s GDP in November 2019.Read More
Woolies suspends employee for wearing cultural wristband
Mathapelo Nkopane was suspended last month by Woolworths in Blairgowrie, Johannesburg pending an investigation by the company.Read More
Reactions to "outside" energy player vary from jubilant to sceptical
The 26th Investing in African Mining Indaba has started in Cape Town, with a statement about an energy generator outside Eskom.Read More
An energy company outside Eskom - more on Minister's bombshell
News that government would rope in investors to start a generating company outside of Eskom, grabbed headlines today.Read More
Tito Mboweni's fun dagga tweet - let's separate the wheat from the chaff
Tito Mboweni has sent out a fun tweet about "stuff" growing on his farm. How high should our hopes be for the dagga industry?Read More
More from Local
Running community left to speculate as Two Oceans remains silent on allegations
Will the race go ahead? Two Oceans remains quiet amid growing concerns and negative publicity, says sports journalist Mike Finch.Read More
New kykNET reality show on a mission to mend broken relationships
Is there a relationship that you want to give a second chance? This new TV programme could be the intervention you need.Read More
'We can't say what's wrong. Jacob Zuma’s health is matter of national security'
If Jacob Zuma fails to appear on 6 May, he will be arrested. Clement Manyathela interviews EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma.Read More
Poignant Google Doodle marks late HIV/Aids activist Nkosi Johnson's birthday
Nkosi Johnson, the young South African with HIV/AIDS who greatly influenced public perceptions of the pandemic died in 2001.Read More
Hout Bay’s life saving panic/crime app now available elsewhere in Cape Town
Can’t afford private security? Download "Buzzer", it's free and alerts responders and residents in your exact location.Read More
'UWC protesters lay under our cars, chased us out of classes and restaurants'
Caller and UWC student Michaela gives an eyewitness account of the protests at the University of the Western Cape this week.Read More
'UWC will never refuse to register a student because of debt'
University of the Western Cape Media Manager Gasant Abarder says the SRC's call for blanket clearances cannot be met.Read More
Large HIV vaccine trial scrapped in SA
It has been found to be ineffective in protecting against HIV infection.Read More
'Mkhwebane has no leg to stand on in court bid to block her looming impeachment'
Embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will head to court in a bid to halt the parliamentary process that may see her axed.Read More
Teen suspect denies abducting two-month-old Khayelitsha twin as search continues
The search for abducted baby Kwahlelo Tiwane enters its third week while suspects linked to his disappearance maintain innocence.Read More
More from Opinion
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2020
Serious, frivolous with a dash of the bizarre... A fascinating look back at what got CapeTalkers going in January 2020.Read More
The Death of Motoring: Millennials are falling out of love with cars
Generation Z never loved them in the first place. "I Uber or skateboard everywhere. I’m saving! It’s amazing," says Ryan McFadyen.Read More
'Government – the largest land and property owner – can unlock all that wealth'
The state can easily turn masses of South Africans into property owners, says Propertiq cofounder Brian Azizollahoff.Read More
Want to do business with govt? Go in with your eyes wide open, warns expert
Why do government tenders go sour? Procurement lawyer Dr Peter Volmink expands on the risks detailed in his online opinion piece.Read More
Government bans cheap medical aids 'to avoid competition for NHI at low-end'
It’s a blow to lower-income people with access to quality private healthcare, laments Jasson Urbach (Free Market Foundation).Read More
Cape Town’s 'best veggie burger' probably (arguably, of course) the finest in SA
Elisha Madzivadondo (“vegan since before he ever heard the word”) arguably makes the best veggie burger in South Africa.Read More
Your entire economy was hijacked! How many are in prison? – Richard Quest, CNN
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield conducts a shocking interview with CNN’s Richard Quest at the World Economic Forum in Davos.Read More
Why is there is a separate World Chess Championship for women?
The Women's World Chess Championship is underway. Here’s why we separate men and women when physical strength doesn’t matter.Read More
Cheapest new car in South Africa: 'Well-built and a lot of car for the price'
The Mahindra KUV100 is the most affordable new car in South Africa. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena took it for a drive.Read More
Gender-neutral bathrooms are coming! Would you use them?
We must do away with separate toilets for men and women, argues Bonginkosi Madikizela (DA leader in the Western Cape).Read More