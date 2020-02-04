Your perfectly good yet not-the-latest-model phone will soon be trash

Millions of older phones will no longer be able to run WhatsApp.

In other words, perfectly good hardware is becoming trash because its software is obsolete.

pixabay.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Keith Anderson, the CEO at E-Waste Association of South Africa (eWasa).

E-waste is the fastest growing waste stream worldwide… Keith Anderson, CEO - E-Waste Association of South Africa

Many people… can only afford entry-level technology… leaving a lot of devices unable to operate a number of apps… Keith Anderson, CEO - E-Waste Association of South Africa

They [developed countries] dump it because it cost money to recycle properly, particularly in First World countries with advanced legislation… Keith Anderson, CEO - E-Waste Association of South Africa

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.