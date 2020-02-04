Legal dagga becomes the fastest growing sector of the Canadian economy
Legal dagga’s share of Canada’s economy is growing faster than that of every other major industry, according to Statistics Canada.
Dagga added R82 billion (CAD 7.4 billion) to Canada’s GDP in November 2019, the latest month for which data is available.
Production is up 15% compared to November 2018.
Dagga remains a small part of the Canadian economy for the moment (0.4% of GDP).
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on occasion publicly voices his support for US and Canada-style commercialisation of the industry.
Mboweni argues that it would add a much-needed boost to South Africa's ailing Fiscus while taking pressure off taxpayers.
Legalize it, don’t criminalize it!! pic.twitter.com/sCWUoJFVn3— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 2, 2020
On this one, the majority says: LEGALIZE IT!! I will put the proposal to legalize it at the Cabinet Lekgotla this January. The People have demanded it. But those medical doctors🙈🙈. 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/WGC78wsByC— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 9, 2020
My neighbor found this thing too! The soil is ready in Makgobaskloof to grow it LEGALLY!! The economy of Lusikisiki and Tzaneen is waiting for legal growth of the stuff!! R4bn plus!! Tax money!! pic.twitter.com/6OxJgaajGg— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 9, 2020
