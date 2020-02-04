New kykNET reality show on a mission to mend broken relationships
A new reality TV show is coming to kykNET called Die Uitnodiging (meaning The Invitation).
The show reunites estranged relatives or friends who need help mending their broken relationships.
This show is about bringing the people in your family or friendship circles together that for some or other reason haven't spoken to each other in a very long time.Cato Bekker, TV Presenter - Die Uitnodiging
TV host Cato Bekker says the guests are invited to a dinner to hash out their troubles and reconcile - off-camera.
The cameras do not film the dinner itself, but everything that leads up to that moment, Bekker explains.
During the private dinner, a social worker joins Bekker and the two parties to facilitate a restorative dialogue.
Three episodes have been developed so far and producers are inviting anyone in need of help to submit their stories.
We want to chronicle the story up until the moment that the dinner happens.Cato Bekker, TV Presenter - Die Uitnodiging
We film the process to get to the restaurant and try and piece together the puzzle.Cato Bekker, TV Presenter - Die Uitnodiging
We don't exploit for the sake of reality TV, this show is about helping you fix that relationship and adding value to your life.Cato Bekker, TV Presenter - Die Uitnodiging
We want to make it as easy as possible for the reconciliation to happen.Cato Bekker, TV Presenter - Die Uitnodiging
Do you know of feuding family members or friends who have drifted apart?
You can submit your entry on the kykNET website here or send an email to inskrywings@dieuitnodiging.co.za.
The only condition is that parties should live in the same province.
Die Uitnodiging is scheduled to air on TV in April.
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
