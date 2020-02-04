Sophrology transformed my life - top instructor shares how the technique works
It was originally created by Professor Alfonso Caycedo, a neuro-psychiatrist, in the 1960s.
Various movements are now preaching the power of sophrology to change lives.
Sophrology is a series of quick and effective mind-body exercises that help people relax, focus and manage stress.
Dorna Revie, a leading international sophrology instructor, with 20 years of teaching experience, says the practice advocates for the conscious awareness of the body.
Revie runs Sophrology Center Online, a digital platform that gives people the opportunity to practice sophrology independently.
Sophrology improves sleep, releases stress and anxiety, increases energy, focuses the mind, maintains and improves health and makes life more enjoyable, according to Sophrology Center Online.
Much like meditation, a sophrology session begins by closing the eyes and becoming aware of the body.
Revie is in Cape Town to host several training workshops in collaboration with local tutoring service Learning Unlimited.
She describes to Pippa Hudson what the practice entails and some of its life-changing benefits in the audio below.
Sophrology is the study of consciousness.Dorna Revie, Founder and Directress - Sophrology Center Online
Sophrology has a structured method that you go through.Dorna Revie, Founder and Directress - Sophrology Center Online
Sophrology transformed my life.Dorna Revie, Founder and Directress - Sophrology Center Online
Listen to the informative conversation on Lunch Pippa Hudson:
